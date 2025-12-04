South Africa: Only 5% of Cases End in Conviction in Cape Town - South African News Briefs - December 4, 2025

Only 5% of Cases End in Conviction in Cape Town

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has said that the metro's latest crime data highlights the ongoing violent crime and gang challenges in vulnerable communities, reports EWN. The latest crime statistics reveal that gang activity is the biggest contributor to contact crimes across several police precincts in the metro. Four of the country's top five stations for contact crimes are in Cape Town. The Western Cape recorded 282 gang-related murders and 710 firearm-related murders between April and June, followed by 293 gang-related murders and 700 firearm-related murders from July to September. Hill-Lewis said local law enforcement agencies are working hard to arrest perpetrators of these crimes, but the conviction rate is worrying.

Former SARS Commissioner Oupa Magashula Dies

Former South African Revenue Service (SARS) Commissioner Oupa Magashula has died, reports SABC News. He was 63. Magashula passed away after a long illness and an extended period in hospital. Family spokesperson Thebe Ikalafeng said Magashula, who held senior roles at Telkom, South African Breweries, and later served as SARS Commissioner, will be remembered for his humility, warmth, and deep commitment to the country. He said that Magashula had faced multiple health challenges, including a stroke and several cardiac arrests.

Overcrowded Prisons Spur Call to Send Foreign Inmates Home

Correctional Services Minister Pieter Groenewald has said he wants all 27,000 foreign nationals currently imprisoned in South Africa repatriated to their home countries, reports EWN. Groenewald said speeding up repatriation to limit overcrowding in prisons would require amendments to the law, which takes time. Groenewald said that, as it is, prisons are overcrowded and that more correctional facilities are needed. He said that the government is exploring ways to facilitate repatriation, but changing the law is not a straightforward or immediate process.

