South Africa: Patients Left Vulnerable As Diabetes Supplies Dwindle

Getting to grips with rising diabetes rates is arguably one of the most urgent tasks for South Africa's public healthcare system, but the setbacks keep coming. While some communities are facing shortages of blood sugar meters and insulin pens, a smaller wave of insulin vial shortages is now on the horizon.

In August, activist Eksoda Mazibuko was sure that years of community organising had finally yielded tangible results for people with diabetes in Hluvukani, a town in Mpumalanga.

The 35-year-old had just received R50 000 from Good Morning Angels, Jacaranda FM's community upliftment project. It was more than enough for him to buy blood sugar meters and test strips for the fifty-person support group he runs at Tintswalo Hospital in Acornhoek, where stock had run out.

When the body can't make or use insulin - the hormone that keeps blood sugar in check - people have to watch their levels, so they know how to eat and medicate themselves. It's a process held together by medicines and an ecosystem of tools ⁠such as meters, strips, pens, lancets, needles, syringes, which unravels when one part is missing. Over time, poorly controlled blood sugar causes cumulative damage to one's body that can result in severe complications such as amputation, blindness, kidney damage, and stroke.

Most people who take pills to treat diabetes need monitoring from time to time, but for the majority of those who are on insulin treatment, it is essential. People with diabetes who are taking insulin must check their blood sugar levels multiple times a day. To do this, they need glucometers - devices that measure the sugar levels in a drop of blood. But access to glucometers is a challenge. Spotlight previously reported that not everyone who needs these home testing devices is given one and those who do receive them rarely get enough test strips and lances to enable proper monitoring of their blood sugar levels.

Without tests and test strips, people in Hluvukani had no way of knowing how to adjust their insulin. Injecting the wrong amount could in extreme cases result in someone going into a coma or dying.

Mazibuko himself, who was diagnosed in 2003 and has always needed insulin, knows how terrifying it can be when monitoring tools are out of reach.

When the devices and test strips finally arrived, he shared a celebratory photo on social media. Excited messages streamed in on WhatsApp, but among them was an upsetting note from a government pharmacist: "You should have asked me before you ordered."

Unbeknownst to the hospital staff that helped Mazibuko choose the device, the national government's supplier would be changing, as it does every three years or so when a new tender is awarded. That means state pharmacies would soon stock a different kind of test strip.

Glucometers generally can't interpret test strips from a different brand or model, so the glucometers that he'd already started to hand out would soon be useless.

"They were already open so I couldn't send them back. After I worked so hard to get those machines for my community members," said Mazibuko. "It was heartbreaking."

According to a report from the Clinton Health Access Initiative, in poorer countries companies make most of their profit on the test strips rather than the glucometers used to read the strips. Spotlight understands that some companies go as far as giving away the devices to lock people into using their specific test strips. According to Cathy Haldane, who leads the non-communicable diseases team at FIND (a global diagnostics alliance), there have been some efforts toward encouraging universal interoperability of test strips, but these efforts haven't gathered much steam.

Why diabetes is still a national guessing game

South Africa is one of the few countries that buys blood glucose meters and test strips en masse, but there are still lots of people who are treated with insulin who don't have access to them.

One reason for this is that the national health department buys machines and strips for the public sector but it's up to provinces to manage stock at pharmacies and clinics, explains Haldane.

A lack of good quality diabetes data could be making harder for health department staff to predict how much they'll need, she says. Unlike the country's digital HIV & TB tracking system, there's no centralised database for diabetes and other chronic diseases such as high blood pressure and cancer. As Spotlight previously reported in-depth, there is a serious lack of reliable diabetes data for South Africa. Haldane says, "that's how people on insulin treatment who should get a machine and monthly test strips end up going without".

Not having reliable data leaves national planners, doctors and nurses in the dark about how many people need blood sugar monitors, where the system is failing and how the country is faring against targets outlined in the health department's action plan for chronic diseases, which lapses in 2027. The plan states that by 2027, the health department wants at least 50% of people receiving care for diabetes to have their blood sugar under control. The available data though, all from pockets of academic research, suggests that we are falling far short of this target.

The diabetes data that is available paints a harrowing picture.

According to a StatsSA report on non-communicable diseases, diabetes was the leading underlying cause of death for women and second biggest underlying cause of death for men in 2018. While other reports suggest that diabetes is lower on the list of top killers, it clearly does claim many lives in the country. The International Diabetes Federation estimates that about half of people with diabetes in South Africa haven't been diagnosed.

If trends continue, 2018 research suggests the treatment, management and complications of type two diabetes could cost the government as much as R35-billion by 2030.

In rural KZN, insulin pen stockouts persist

Meanwhile, more than 700 kilometers from Hluvukani, in KwaZulu-Natal's rural King Cetshwayo district, some healthcare staff are using their own money to help keep diabetes services going.

Indira Govender, a doctor affiliated with the Rural Doctors Association of South Africa (Rudasa) who works in the area, says clinic managers are often the ones buying new batteries for blood sugar meters used in the facility and by patients.

The devices use the coin-like batteries also used in some watches, which aren't easy to find in far flung areas.

Govender worries about the patients on insulin who still have to use a glass vial and syringe to inject themselves. "Not everybody has a fridge to store the insulin in. People struggle to draw up the right amount of insulin, sometimes because they can't see well," says Govender.

South Africa ran out of pens in 2024 when the health department's longtime supplier, Novo Nordisk, stopped manufacturing pens prefilled with the cheapest form of insulin. The news came as global demand surged for one of Novo Nordisk's long-acting diabetes medicines, semaglutide, because it was shown to also be effective for weight loss. Semaglutide is also provided in pens rather than vials.

In a 2024 letter to Novo Nordisk's chief executive officer, MSF demanded that the pharma giant either ensure continued supply of the cheapest insulin pens in South Africa or that it offer a newer kind of pen at $1 each. That's the amount that MSF's research found would cover production costs, a fair profit margin and an allowance for tax.

The newer pens are filled with a form of insulin that takes effect faster and lasts for longer than previous versions. Novo Nordisk signed a deal in May in which it commits to providing these pens to South Africa until 2027. The department was charged just under $4 (around R75) per pen.

At the government clinic where Govender works in KwaZulu-Natal, however, insulin pens have reportedly not returned to pharmacy shelves.

"We haven't had pens here since at least 2024," says Govender.

The KwaZulu-Natal health department did not respond to Spotlight's queries about the delivery delays.

Local consequences of global disruptions

While some communities are still waiting for insulin pens, a smaller wave of vial shortages is on its way for South Africa, according to an October circular.

Novo Nordisk told the health department to expect six to eight week delays in the delivery of short-acting, medium-acting and longer-acting insulin sold in 10ml vials. The department did not respond to Spotlight's queries, but the circular listed four alternative prefilled pens that are available and expects stock to stabilise by January 2026.

One of the listed alternatives, Novo Nordisk's NovoMix30, is also on a list of insulin pens and vials that will be discontinued in 2026, according to a directive issued by the health ministry in New Zealand.

No such directive has been issued by South Africa's health department. Candice Sehoma, advocacy advisor for MSF Access in Southern Africa, says she would be surprised if the country avoids it.

It's part of a concerning pattern of shortages of essential medicines worldwide, she says.

"We're seeing more and more companies deprioritising insulin and discontinuing affordable medicines," says Sehoma.

When there's insulin but no food

While his stock of test strips lasts, Mazibuko takes them along when he visits members of his support group in Hluvukani.

They could technically find matching strips in the private sector, but they're likely to be too expensive. A 2024 study found that for someone earning South Africa's minimum wage, a single blood-sugar test in the private sector costs more than an hour of work, and a month of basic diabetes supplies can swallow three full days' wages.

Many of the people on Mazibuko's route are facing far more serious problems than the loss of glucometers. Those who aren't working are often not taking their medication well either, Mazibuko says. "They don't have food so they skip breakfast and also skip their insulin because they're scared."

Injecting insulin on an empty stomach can cause a sudden blood sugar crash that could lead to dizziness, confusion or a seizure.

Mazibuko is working on a skills programme to help these people make a living that might also protect them from lapses in basic supplies at government health facilities, which he claims happens often.

"Sometimes you go to the clinic, they tell you that they've run out of insulin, or they tell you to buy your own needles and syringes. You will have to do that with borrowed money," says Mazibuko.

The Mpumalanga health department also did not respond to Spotlight's requests for comment.