Southern Africa: President Nandi-Ndaitwah Urges Stronger SADC Cooperation and Value Chain Growth

Namibia's President, Her Excellency Dr. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, has encouraged the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Secretariat to accelerate the rollout of practical programmes that will deepen regional integration. She highlighted the immense potential of strengthening value chains across member states as a pathway to unlocking shared prosperity, boosting innovation, and driving sustainable development throughout the region.

Speaking in Windhoek on 3 December 2025, President Nandi-Ndaitwah, who was inaugurated on 21 March 2025 as Namibia's fifth and first female Head of State, made the call during a courtesy visit by SADC Executive Secretary, His Excellency Mr. Elias Mpedi Magosi, at State House.

Welcoming the SADC Executive Secretary and his delegation, the President reaffirmed Namibia's commitment to SADC's mission. She emphasised that Namibia places the highest importance on peace, security, and economic integration, noting that these pillars are essential for building a prosperous and united Southern Africa.

The courtesy visit is part of the Executive Secretary's initiative to engage SADC Heads of State, share his vision for the Secretariat's role, and seek guidance on advancing sustainable approaches to integration, peace, and security.

President Nandi-Ndaitwah expressed appreciation for the updates on regional developments and emphasised the importance of close collaboration between member states and the Secretariat in achieving SADC's objectives. The SADC Executive Secretary briefed the President on several priorities, including peace and security programmes to safeguard regional stability, the operationalisation of the SADC Regional Development Fund (RDF) as a strategic instrument to finance infrastructure, industrialisation, and investment projects, and trade facilitation measures aimed at boosting intra-regional commerce and competitiveness.

He stressed that the RDF represents a decisive shift from reliance on external aid toward African-led solutions, enabling SADC to fund its own priorities and address challenges unique to the region. He also highlighted the need for ratification of legal instruments to enhance trade and investment, the establishment of one-stop border posts to streamline cross-border movement, and the elimination of barriers such as non-tariff measures, poor transport connectivity, and inconsistent regulatory frameworks.

The Executive Secretary was accompanied by Dr. Mike Masiye, Director of Policy Planning and Resource Mobilisation, and Ms. Barbara Lopi, Head of Communications and Public Relations at the SADC Secretariat. President Nandi-Ndaitwah's call reflects Namibia's determination to champion regional integration that is inclusive, innovative, and sustainable, ensuring that cooperation within SADC translates into real opportunities and prosperity for all member states.