Uganda: Hoima NRM Leaders to Table Land Concerns During Museveni's Rally

NRM leaders in Hoima have resolved to present a comprehensive set of concerns--led by persistent land disputes--to President Museveni ahead of his regional political mobilisation tour scheduled for next week on the 11th.

During a preparatory meeting held on Wednesday in Hoima City, the leaders said land grabbing, illegal titling and widespread insecurity over ownership remain some of the most pressing issues affecting families, productivity, and local development.

They warned that unresolved land conflicts continue to undermine economic growth, fuel tension within communities, and weaken confidence in government programmes.

Bugahya County MP Pius Wakabi Rujumba, who also chairs the NRM National Roads Committee, said land issues have become the leading complaints from the grassroots.

"We have communities with no land on which to carry out agriculture because of land grabbing. Our people are sleeping hungry and parents cannot even afford to sponsor their children in school," Wakabi said.

"The NRM has achieved a lot, but the gaps remain--and land is at the centre of most of them. We are also dealing with forest depletion and challenges along the fisheries landing sites."

Hoima District NRM chairperson Savanah Vicent Muhumuza, who is also the party's flag bearer for district chairperson, said leaders intend to push for increased funding for the Parish Development Model and stronger government support toward job creation.

"With the rising population, we need expanded government programmes and more job opportunities for our people," Muhumuza said.

He also raised concerns about insecurity along the Uganda-DRC border on Lake Albert, which he said has affected fishing communities and cross-border trade.

Despite the gaps, Muhumuza urged the public to acknowledge the significant progress made under the NRM government in areas such as road upgrades, improved water access, better health and education facilities, and enhanced peace and security.

Local leaders also highlighted other unresolved challenges, including underfunded health services, deficiencies in education delivery, unemployment, and poor road networks within Hoima City and the wider district.

Hoima City Mayor Brian Kaboyo said roads remain one of the biggest constraints to service delivery, citing limited funding and a lack of adequate road construction equipment.

President Museveni is expected to begin his tour in Hoima City, proceed to Hoima District, and conclude the day's engagements in Buliisa District as part of a wider mobilisation effort ahead of the 2026/2031 political cycle.