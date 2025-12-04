Uganda, WFP Sign Agreement to Establish Global Fleet Hub in Kampala

Uganda has taken a major step toward strengthening regional humanitarian logistics after signing a landmark amendment to the Memorandum of Understanding with the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), officially designating Kampala as the home of the WFP Global Fleet Hub.

The agreement, signed on Tuesday in Munyonyo, positions Uganda as a continental centre for rapid humanitarian response.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs was represented by Ambassador Charles Ssentongo, the Chief of Protocol, who delivered the government's statement and reaffirmed Uganda's commitment to multilateral cooperation.

Ambassador Ssentongo applauded WFP's long-standing role in supporting vulnerable communities in Uganda and across the region.

He noted that hosting the Global Fleet Hub will not only enhance regional emergency response capacity but also open up new employment and skills-development opportunities for Ugandans.

According to the Ministry, the Hub strengthens Uganda's growing profile as a key logistics and humanitarian coordination centre for Africa.

The ceremony also included the official signing of an amendment authorising the deployment of specialised UN/WFP fleet number plates.

The plates will allow humanitarian vehicles to move across borders without repeated re-registration, a change expected to significantly reduce delays during emergency operations.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated Uganda's commitment to deepening collaboration with international partners to promote regional stability, resilience, and timely humanitarian action.