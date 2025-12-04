Uganda: Kibaale Records Significant Decline in HIV Infections in 2025

Kibaale District has reported a notable decline in new HIV infections in 2025, according to data compiled up to the end of September.

Acting District Health Officer James Asiimwe said that in 2024, 47,285 residents were tested for HIV, with 380 confirmed positive.

Between January and September 2025, the district tested 24,751 people, with only 249 new cases identified.

Asiimwe noted that the district's HIV positivity rate has dropped, and all health facilities now provide Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) services, a development he attributed to sustained awareness campaigns and increased access to treatment.

Despite the overall improvement, Asiimwe highlighted localized increases in new infections.

Mugarama Sub-county recorded a rise from 15 cases in 2024 to 39 this year, while Nyamarunda Town Council saw cases increase from 20 to 32.

Conversely, other areas recorded significant reductions. Kibaale Town Council reported a drop from 150 cases last year to 82 in 2025, Matale Sub-county fell from 40 cases to 18, and Kyakazihire Sub-county saw a sharp decline from 32 to just 7 cases.

Asiimwe emphasized that the district will continue strengthening community sensitization and expanding access to health services to sustain progress.

He urged residents to embrace regular testing and to support people living with HIV as Kibaale works toward its reduction targets.