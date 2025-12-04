Kenya Abstains From UN Vote Compelling Russia to Return Abducted Ukrainian Children

Nairobi — Kenya on Wednesday abstained from voting on a United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolution demanding that Russia "immediately, safely and unconditionally" return Ukrainian children taken from occupied territories or deported since 2014.

The abstention signals a subtle but notable shift in Nairobi's stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, aligning with its newly approved foreign policy sessional paper, which emphasizes a neutral, non-aligned approach.

The resolution--adopted during the UNGA's 11th Emergency Special Session on Ukraine--passed with 91 votes in favor, 12 against, and 57 abstentions.

Russia, supported by eleven countries including Burkina Faso, Burundi, Eritrea, Sudan, Niger, Belarus, Iran, Nicaragua, and Cuba, opposed the measure. China abstained, along with a large bloc of African and Asian nations.

Among African states that abstained were Uganda, Ethiopia, Namibia, Djibouti, Egypt, Botswana, Gambia, Angola, Tunisia, Zimbabwe, Togo, and Senegal. South Africa, which had previously withheld support for Assembly resolutions critical of Moscow, voted in favor for the first time.

Kenya's abstention reflects a recalibrated foreign policy approach. In the early days of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, Nairobi--then represented by Ambassador Martin Kimani--was among the most outspoken critics of Moscow at the UN.

Neutral tone

However, the government has since adopted a more neutral tone, emphasizing non-alignment and diplomatic engagement over public condemnation.

The non-binding resolution is the first by the General Assembly to specifically address the forced transfer of Ukrainian children since Russia's invasion. It demands that Moscow halt all legal and administrative measures facilitating the transfer of more than 700,000 children taken since 2014.

The resolution also condemns Russia's fast-tracking of citizenship for Ukrainian minors and warns against forced adoptions, changes of identity, and ideological indoctrination--actions Ukraine and its allies say violate the Geneva Conventions.

General Assembly President Annalena Baerbock opened the session with a harrowing account of testimonies from abducted children.

Citing 16-year-old Vladislav Rudenko, seized from Kherson in 2022, she said: "They tried to break me in every possible way."

Humanitarian vote

Presenting the draft resolution, Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister Mariana Betsa emphasized the humanitarian, rather than political, nature of the vote.

"As of October 2025, there are 6,395 deported and forcibly transferred children. In total, over 20,000 cases are being investigated," she said.

"There will be no just peace in Ukraine without the unconditional return of Ukrainian children. This resolution is not about politics. It is about humanity. Ukrainian children are non-negotiable."

The resolution was drafted by Ukraine, Canada, and the European Union, and co-sponsored by 48 countries.

Norway, a co-sponsor, said the vote underscored the global commitment to accountability.

"The forced deportation of Ukrainian children is a stark reminder of the many horrors and illegalities of Russia's warfare," Oslo said. "This unlawful practice must end now."

The United States voted in favor but did not address the Assembly before or after the vote.

Washington is currently leading peace discussions between Kyiv and Moscow, with talks expected to resume in Miami on December 4.

The vote highlighted growing geopolitical fragmentation, with much of Africa, Asia, and the Middle East opting for abstention.