South Africa: DA Will Protect Language Rights in Schools

The DA has always and will always defend the rights of schools to determine their own language policy as enshrined in law.

It is unfortunate that there has been a deliberate distortion in reporting that former Model C schools are being targeted by the Minister of Basic Education. This could not be further from the truth.

The DA does not and will not support any government having the power to unilaterally determine school language policy.

In Parliament yesterday, the Minister did not comment on former Model C schools. An official from the department stated that there are former model C schools in densely populated urban centers where provinces have started implementation support work in those areas because community language profiles are shifting, not because schools are being targeted.

These schools are not being compelled to adopt any specific language. They are being supported, where parents and school governing bodies themselves have indicated evolving language needs.

The DA defends the rights of school governing bodies - led by parents- to determine language policy; in line with the law.

The DA is committed to advancing mother tongue education to ALL communities. That is why we support Minister Gwarube's advancement of mother tongue based bilingual education. The DA will continue to advance the language rights of all communities, as rights are not a zero sum game.

We will continue to champion school language policy that places learner needs at the centre and not politics.

