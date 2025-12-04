Somalia's National Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA) Delivers Second Phase of Drought Aid in Jalalaqsi

Jalalaqsi — The Somali National Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA), in collaboration with the Hirshabelle Ministry of Relief and Disaster Management, has completed the second phase of humanitarian assistance for communities severely affected by drought in Jalalaqsi district.

As part of a wider emergency response operation aimed at supporting vulnerable families, the latest distribution reached 2,009 households, who expressed gratitude to SoDMA and its partners for the timely support.

Beneficiary families noted that the aid arrived at a critical moment, as living conditions had deteriorated sharply due to the expanding drought.

The District Commissioner of Jalalaqsi, Nuur Dheere, commended SoDMA's continued efforts and professionalism, emphasizing that the assistance was delivered in an orderly and efficient manner.

The relief project is funded by the African Development Bank (AfDB) through the African Risk Capacity (ARC) mechanism.

This support forms part of broader national efforts by the Federal Government of Somalia and federal member states to mitigate the impacts of climate change and recurrent droughts, ensuring life-saving assistance reaches the most affected communities across Hirshabelle.