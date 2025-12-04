Rwanda: All Eyes On Washington As Kagame, Close in On Trump-Backed Deal

All eyes turn to Washington D.C, where United States President Donald Trump will, on Thursday, December 4, host President Paul Kagame and DR Congo's Félix Tshisekedi for the signing of the Washington Accords, an agreement the White House says caps months of American mediation.

The meeting is being referred to as the most consequential push in years to halt the security crisis in eastern DR Congo, a situation that has lasted for decades and outlived multiple peace agreements.

It is a result of eight months of US-brokered negotiations and builds on a peace agreement signed by Rwandan and Congolese foreign ministers in late June. Also invited to witness the historic signing are regional leaders, including Presidents William Ruto of Kenya and Evariste Ndayishimiye of Burundi.

The Rwandan government says the Washington process is crucial as it seeks to address the root causes of the insecurity in DR Congo and the region, especially the continued presence of the Kinshasa-backed FDLR militia.

The UN-sanctioned terrorist group founded by remnants of the masterminds behind the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi has been the driver of ethnic violence against Tutsi communities in eastern DR Congo and launched cross-border attacks on Rwanda for decades.

Government spokesperson Yolande Makolo, in an interview with US media on Wednesday, described the Thursday's summit as "the best chance for peace, stability, and prosperity our two countries and the region have had."

She pointed out that the US mediation began at Kinshasa's request.

Makolo underlined the historical arc: the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, the flight of its perpetrators into eastern Congo, and the entrenchment of the FDLR, now led by a dozen commanders who remain committed to genocidal violence.

"They are still holed up there. This is the security problem we have been trying to prevent for 31 years," Makolo added. "The Trump administration is looking at the real obstacles to peace -- the militias in eastern Congo -- because the conflict is in DR Congo, not in Rwanda, and it is a threat to us."

'A good step in the right direction'

President Kagame, in a press conference last week, described the upcoming discussions with Tshisekedi, as a positive step toward resolving the crisis in eastern DR Congo, but emphasised that lasting peace will only come if the countries directly involved take responsibility.

He commended Trump's approach to the negotiations, and how his administration tried to look into the root causes of the problems.

"We have had people visit Rwanda and DR Congo and rush to the UN Security Council and make announcements and pass resolutions," he said.

"That's why in the first years we spent a lot of time on that without having anything tangible in place," Kagame said, explaining that the Washington process is "a good step in the right direction."

The much-anticipated agreement to be signed on Thursday consolidates earlier commitments, including a joint mechanism for security coordination, a harmonised CONOPS for neutralising the FDLR, and a structured pathway for the safe return of refugees.

The agreement also entail regional economic benefits with a potential boost in U.S.-driven investment in mining, energy, and infrastructure -- a linkage Washington now applies across several conflict mediation tracks.

Despite the diplomatic rhythm since June, implementation has lagged.

This includes ceasefire violations that have continued, as well as FDLR positions that remain intact.

Makolo acknowledged the mixed picture: "Some things have improved, but there's still a lot of work to be done. Ceasefire violations have to stop. And the DRC government has to do what it pledged to do in dealing with the group that committed genocide in Rwanda."

Analysts who spoke to The New Times warn that there's still the risk of repeating the same cycle.

Independent analyst and researcher Tom Ndahiro argues that the durability of this agreement depends almost entirely on whether DR Congo confronts the deep drivers of its recurring instability.

"Political will is the master key," Ndahiro said. "Lasting peace shall depend on how the DRC tackles the main root causes. Some are older than President Tshisekedi himself -- persecution of Kinyarwanda-speaking Congolese, hate rhetoric by political elites, governance failures, corruption, and accommodating the FDLR and its ideology."

If these issues are not faced head-on, he warned, "we will only experience the signing of a deal with a short life span, if not a stillbirth -- photo ops and toasts without meaningful long-lasting peace."

Regional affairs analyst Albert Rudatsimburwa echoed similar sentiments, pointing to the long record of agreements that failed to change the situation on the ground.

"We have never seen any agreements hold," Rudatsimburwa said.

"This should not be used as another photo op. DR Congo has the biggest share of the problem. Peace should not be compromised. If there is peace, the region can finally develop -- and that is the bigger picture."