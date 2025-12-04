Rwanda: Princess Mukabayojo Burial Set for Friday

4 December 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Alvin Mudaheranwa

Princess Speciose Mukabayojo, the last surviving daughter among the 19 children of King Yuhi V Musinga--who ruled Rwanda from 1896 to 1931--will be laid to rest in Nyanza District on Friday, 5 December, according to a family member.

Mukabayojo passed away in late October in Nairobi, Kenya, at the age of 93.

She was last seen in public in 2017 during the funeral rites of her brother, King Kigeli V Ndahindurwa, who was laid to rest in Nyanza.

Mukabayojo had lived in Kenya since 1959, having fled Rwanda amid violence and targeted attacks against the Tutsi. Together with her family she remained in Kenya for the rest of her life.

Her final visit to Rwanda was in 2017, when she travelled to bury her brother in Nyanza.

