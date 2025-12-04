Africa: Rwandan Teams Off to Madagascar for FIBA 3x3 Africa Cup

Rwanda Men's and Women's 3x3 Basketball teams departed Kigali International Airport on Wednesday night for Antananarivo, Madagascar, ahead of the 2025 FIBA 3x3 Africa Cup scheduled for December 5-7.

The men's team is participating with support from the Team Support Grant 2025-2028 Programme, provided by the Rwanda National Olympic & Sports Committee (RNOSC) through Olympic Solidarity, as part of preparations for the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympic Games.

During their two-week training camp, the players also completed sessions on Olympic Values and Anti-Doping, which provided essential lessons on integrity, sportsmanship, and clean sport.

The camp opened with a session led by RNOSC President Albert Kayiranga, who emphasized excellence, friendship, respect, and the importance of teamwork.

"Twenty-five years from now, speaking from experience, I believe you will be a society that completes each other; so start cherishing your moments as teammates," he told the athletes, stressing the value of friendship within the Olympic Movement.

The teams later attended an Anti-Doping awareness session facilitated by Dr. Nuhu Assuman, President of the RNOSC Medical and Anti-Doping Commission, who reminded athletes of their responsibility to compete clean.

"Your main source of energy should come from proper nutrition and training, not drugs or prohibited substances. You are fully responsible for what you take," he cautioned.

Final roster

Men: Olivier Turatsinze Justin Uwitonze, Hubert Sage Kwizera and Chandelier Twizeyimana Cyiza.

Women: Brigitte Nibishaka, Nelly Akariza, Henriette Uwimpuhwe and Faustine Mwizerwa