Africa: No Evidence That Boiling Coca-Cola With Red Onion Will Fight Flu Quickly

IN SHORT: A video circulating on Facebook claims that boiling Coca-Cola with red onion and drinking it warm can cure influenza. While the drink may feel soothing, there is no evidence that this home remedy has any medicinal effect.

A video with more than 240,000 views and over 150 shares on Facebook claims that you can fight the flu quickly by drinking a mixture of Coca-Cola and red onion. It instructs users to boil the two ingredients, "strain and drink immediately while warm".

Similar videos promoting the same concoction have appeared on Facebook here, here and here, where they have also been viewed and reposted thousands of times.

These posts appear to come from the same Facebook page MaShumba Diaries, which has 1.8 million followers and frequently posts home remedies it claims can treat various illnesses.

Africa Check has previously debunked a number of home remedies marketed as cures for viral infections. This is another example of a misleading health claim with no scientific support.

Flu can't be cured with home remedies

Influenza, commonly known as flu, is a contagious viral infection that affects the nose, throat and sometimes the lungs. It is caused by influenza viruses that circulate worldwide.

Common symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, cough, sore throat and fatigue.

While most people recover within a week or two, flu can cause serious complications in young children, older adults, pregnant people and those with weakened immune systems.

Existing studies on influenza do not describe any definitive cure for the illness. Treatment focuses on relieving symptoms and supporting recovery. In some cases, especially for higher-risk patients, doctors may prescribe antiviral medications. These medicines can reduce the severity and duration of the illness, but they must be taken early.

Another false home remedy

Africa Check has previously debunked claims promoting home mixtures as cures for respiratory infections, including ginger and garlic concoctions, herbal steam practices, and onion-based remedies, such as the claim that placing onions under one's feet can cure colds or flu.

While some studies show that red onions contain antioxidants and compounds that may support general health, Africa Check could not find any scientific evidence confirming that onions can fight flu viruses or treat infections when boiled in sugary drinks.

The World Health Organization emphasises that flu is best managed through rest, hydration, over-the-counter symptom-relief medication, and, when needed, antiviral drugs prescribed by a healthcare professional. Annual flu vaccination remains the most effective way to reduce the risk of severe illness.

Read our guide on how to spot false health claims and understand the tactics used to promote unproven remedies advertised as cures for various illnesses.