Ghana: We Won't Abandon Accra-Kumasi Dualisation - President Assures

President John Dramani Mahama has assured Ghanaians that the ongoing dualisation of the Accra-Kumasi highway will not be abandoned. Speaking during an inspection tour of the Ofankor-Nsawam stretch of the highway in Accra, he emphasized that despite plans for a new expressway linking the two cities, the facelift of the existing Accra-Kumasi highway remains a priority for the government.

"Some people have expressed concern that with the announcement of a new Accra-Kumasi expressway, this road will be abandoned. I can assure that it will not be abandoned," President Mahama stated. He noted that the road, particularly the Eastern Region stretch from Apedwa to Anyinam, is vital and will operate alongside the expressway to help manage traffic flow.

President Mahama expressed satisfaction with the progress of works on the Ofankor-Nsawam stretch, urging the contractor to maintain the pace. "Looking at the progress, I'm sure if you push hard, by April next year, you'll be able to finish," he remarked. Contractors from Maripoma Enterprises Limited confirmed that the project, currently 77 per cent complete, is on track to meet the second-quarter deadline of next year.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The project, which gained momentum in September following the release of US$78 million to the contractor, has already seen large sections of the 33.4-kilometre stretch tarred, easing traffic congestion. Project Coordinator Abdulai Mahama noted that accelerated earthworks from Medie to Nsawam would allow completion by April, provided interim payments are honoured.

Related Articles

Once completed, the stretch will feature a three-tier interchange at Amasaman, overpasses at Pobiman and Medie, an underpass with a roundabout at Nsawam junction, and nine pedestrian crossings. The US$346.5 million project, part of National Route 6, commenced in July 2022 and was initially slated for completion in 2024, before being extended to May 2025.

The fully dualised highway is expected to ease traffic congestion on the Accra-Nsawam corridor, boost socio-economic activities, reduce travel time, and facilitate trade between Ghana and its Sahelian neighbours.

BY JULIUS YAO PETETSI

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Governance Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

🔗 Follow Ghanaian Times WhatsApp Channel today. https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q

🌍 Trusted News. Real Stories. Anytime, Anywhere.

✅ Join our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q