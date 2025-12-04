Botswana: Mojadigo Conspiracy to Defeat Ends of Justice Case Continues

Gaborone — Rape and defilement accused pastor, Goitsekgosi Mojadigo, who is also the leader of Divine Anointing Church International, failed to appear before Broadhurst Magistrate court on Thursday for a status hearing on the matter in which he and others are accused of interfering with witnesses.

Mojadigo, his sister, Serwalo, the mother of one of the victims and Tshepo Kgosiemang, who is said to be the victim's boyfriend, are charged with conspiracy to defeat the ends of justice in in a case linked to rape and defilement charges against the accused.

While Kgosiemang is out on bail, Serwalo and the mother of one of the victims, had been in custody. However, court ordered that their bail application would take place on December 18.

According to the charge sheet, between January and September 2025, the four allegedly acted together to persuade the victims to sign affidavits aimed at preventing them from testifying against Mojadigo.

It is further alleged that Mojadigo deceitfully persuaded the mother of one of the victims to convince her minor child not to testify, an act prosecutors said was a deliberate attempt to derail the judicial process.

BOPA