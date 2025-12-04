South Africa: Police Jump Gates to Raid Hijacked House in Bryanston

Officers climbed the gate of the property as part of a high-profile raid led by city officials and law enforcement.

Police found signs of illegal occupation inside, including makeshift furniture and structures hidden among trees.

Police and city officials raided a hijacked house in Bryanston on Wednesday, arresting multiple people and removing undocumented foreign nationals. The operation was part of a citywide crackdown on illegal buildings and criminal activity.

Led by Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Public Safety Dr Mgcini Tshwaku and MMC for Human Settlements Mlungisi Makhafola, the early morning raid formed part of the #BuyaMthethoManjeNamhlanje campaign.

Dozens of officers and members of the media gathered at Bryn Park Shopping Centre before moving to the house in question. When the team arrived, they found the gate locked, forcing officers to climb over it to get inside.

Inside the property, police discovered wooden structures surrounded by dense trees. One officer was seen peering through a curtain covering a wooden shack door. Makeshift items like plastic tubs, cinderblocks and old mattresses lay scattered outside the shack.

Officials said the property had been illegally taken over and used for various crimes, including drug activity and storing illegal firearms.

The operation included by-law enforcement, checks for illegal weapons, and verifying documents of those found on the premises. Arrests were made on site, although it is unclear how many people were taken into custody.

Tshwaku shared updates live during the raid, saying the city would no longer tolerate hijacked buildings.

"This is how we bring back the rule of law," he said.