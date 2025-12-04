Sudan: Khartoum Wali Inspects Kouber Schools, Reviews Citizen Return, and Announces Clean-Up Campaign

The Wali of Khartoum State, Ahmed Osman Hamza, underscored the historic national role of Sudanese teachers, stressing that they stood on the frontlines during the war--accepting risks and sacrifices to keep the education process alive. He noted that their efforts were pivotal in successfully administering the delayed 2023 and 2024 secondary certificate examinations and restoring stability across educational stages in the state.

Hamza made these remarks during a field visit to the historic Kouber neighborhood in Bahri Locality, where he inspected several schools to assess the learning environment, the regularity of classes, and overall stability within the education system.

He directed concerned bodies to expedite the maintenance of school toilets, improve classroom conditions, and address shortages in seating and textbooks. The Wali also extended financial and in-kind support to school collective kitchens providing free breakfasts for students and teachers, reaffirming the government's commitment to easing hardships during this exceptional period.

In meetings with Kouber neighborhood residents, Hamza listened to their priority needs--particularly the demands for improved water, health, and education services following the return of a significant number of families to the area. He noted that enhanced environmental sanitation is now a pressing requirement.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The Wali announced preparations for a comprehensive clean-up day next week in Kouber neighborhood, aimed at clearing war debris, improving the environment, and establishing an extensive medical camp. The initiative will involve the Khartoum State Ministry of Health, Bahri Locality, regular forces, civil society organizations, and local residents--supporting broader efforts to ensure a safe return to normalcy, reconstruction, and sustained security and stability across Khartoum.