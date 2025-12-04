Africa: Government Reaffirms Commitment to a Disability-Inclusive South Africa

Government has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing a disability-inclusive society through strengthened partnerships, improved access to services, and the protection of the rights and dignity of persons with disabilities.

Delivering the keynote address at the national commemoration of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, held on Wednesday, at Rustenburg, North West, Minister in the Presidency responsible for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Sindisiwe Chikunga, said government is strengthening partnerships, expanding access to services, and advancing concrete reforms to protect the rights of persons with disabilities across all sectors.

"Today, South Africa joins the world in commemorating the International Day of Persons with Disabilities -- not as a routine observance, but as a nation that has bound itself to the principle that every person is equal in dignity and in rights," Chikunga said.

The event concluded the National Disability Rights Awareness Month (DRAM), observed under the theme "Disability Inclusion: Creating Strategic Multisectoral Partnerships for a Disability-Inclusive Society." At global level, the United Nations also called on countries to foster disability-inclusive societies that advance social progress.

Chikunga noted that progress must not be measured by statements, but by whether persons with disabilities can learn, work, travel, access services, participate in sport, and live safely and independently in their communities.

She acknowledged that many South Africans with disabilities still face avoidable barriers that should not exists. These include inaccessible buildings and transport, services that do not accommodate different needs, attitudes that exclude, and economies that do not open real opportunities.

"Their exclusion is not a side issue; it speaks to the kind of society we are choosing to build," she said.

Rustenburg takes centre stage

Rustenburg will host the 2026 Special Olympics South Africa National Summer Games and prepare athletes for the 2027 World Games in Santiago, Chile.

Chikunga said the city's role reflects South Africa's broader undertaking to ensure people with disabilities are recognised as rights-holders and leaders.

"Our presence here -- across all spheres of government, SAPS and law enforcement, Special Olympics South Africa, families, communities and athletes -- signals a shared undertaking: that persons with disabilities will never be treated as an afterthought, but as rights-holders and leaders whose full participation strengthens our democracy," the Minister said.

Earlier in the day, leaders participated in the ceremonial handover of the Special Olympics Flame of Hope, a tradition symbolising dignity, courage and inclusion. The flame, previously guarded by SAPS Limpopo, was passed to the North West Province as the next host of the National Summer Games.

Chikunga said the passing of the flame represents a shared commitment that national government will lead on policy and coordination, provinces and municipalities will implement with urgency, law enforcement will uphold dignity and safety, and families and communities will continue to advocate for inclusion.

"The Flame of Hope belongs to every person with a disability in our country, whose full participation we are obligated to ensure."

From commitments to concrete action

Chikunga highlighted several initiatives underway to transform disability inclusion from policy into action.

An overarching Disability Rights Bill is being finalised to consolidate protections into a single, comprehensive law aligned with the Constitution and the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

Government is also reconstituting the Presidential Working Group on Disability to ensure persons with disabilities and their representative organisations help shape policy and monitor implementation.

"Through the Medium-Term Development Plan, we have secured disability-specific targets in education, transport, employment, health, social protection and economic inclusion," the Minister said.

On economic inclusion, Cabinet has supported reforms allowing public entities to procure from Supported Employment Enterprises (SEE), creating jobs for persons with disabilities.

Provinces have already begun placing significant orders, including school furniture. Government is further working toward a 7% public-sector disability employment target, while urging the private sector to move beyond current 1-2% levels.

"Through the National Skills Fund's Disability Support Fund, we are strengthening specialised training, enterprise development and workplace readiness for persons with disabilities."

Chikunga also highlighted work underway to electrify special schools, improve inclusive education, strengthen community-based support, and increase accessibility across public infrastructure. Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) response programmes are being adapted to better protect women and girls with disabilities.

"As part of the legacy of our G20 Presidency, we are establishing a Disability Inclusion Nerve Centre -- a national hub for data, research and coordination -- to turn commitments into measurable change in education, employment, GBVF response and service delivery.

"Government must ensure commitments become accessible schools, clinics, transport and services. The private sector must open real pathways into workplaces. Communities must and families must reject stigma and ensure that no child or adult with a disability is ever hidden or excluded.

"Persons with disabilities must continue to guide and hold us accountable. If we feed this flame with political will, resources, partnerships and respect, it will burn brighter than today -- lighting the path toward a South Africa where everyone can belong, participate and thrive." Chikunga said.