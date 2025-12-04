Kenya: Stakeholders Set for Digital Health Dialogue in Kenya

eHealth Africa, in collaboration with regional and global health organisations, is set to lead discussions on the role of digital technology in shaping adolescent behaviour at the Global Digital Health Forum (GDHF 2025) to be held in Kenya.

The organisation and its partners in the Avatar Consortium will feature at a Breakfast Salon Session focused on how digital platforms can support positive health behaviour among young people.

The session, titled, "Digital Interfaces to Spur Behaviour Change in Health Among Adolescents in Kenya and Beyond," will be held on Friday, December 5, from 7:00 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. (EAT). Formed in 2025 under the leadership of eHealth Africa, the Avatar Consortium brings together health, technology, and research institutions working to promote equitable access to digital tools for underserved adolescents in Kenya.

The group also aims to refine scalable digital health products by 2028 and strengthen evidence on digital interfaces that enhance youth health outcomes. The breakfast session will feature a product showcase, a panel discussion with sector experts, and a youth engagement segment amplifying the voices and experiences of young people.

Ahead of the event, Atef Fawaz, the executive director of eHealth Africa, said the organisation remained committed to innovation that combines digital technology, adolescent health, and climate resilience. "Our participation in the upcoming GDHF 2025 reflects a strong demonstration of our institutional capacity, technical expertise, and commitment to driving transformative impact across multiple areas of public healthcare on the continent," he said.

Ota Akhigbe, director of Partnerships and Programmes at eHealth Africa, said the forum will reinforce the organisation's message on the value of digital solutions for African youth. "The African continent has the opportunity to harness the potential of its adolescent population, particularly through the optimal use of digital tools that promote health equity," she said.

eHealth Africa will also host sessions on climate resilience, renewable energy integration in healthcare systems, and digital planning tools for vaccination campaigns. The organisation reaffirmed its commitment to innovative, youth-centred, and climate-resilient health solutions designed to strengthen systems, empower communities, and shape a healthier Africa.