Kenya: MCK Condemns Gachagua's Attack On Journalist Stephen Letoo

Nairobi — The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) has issued a forceful condemnation of remarks made by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, accusing him of a reckless and dangerous attack on Citizen TV journalist Stephen Letoo and undermining media freedom.

The MCK expressed strong alarm over Gachagua's comments, made on December 3, 2025, where he publicly named Letoo, labelling him the worst journalist, alleging bias, and demanding his immediate dismissal by Royal Media Services.

The media regulator asserted that such targeted attacks on individual journalists by senior political figures are utterly unacceptable and pose a direct threat to their safety and lives.

The Council highlighted the existing high-risk environment for journalists covering public events including political rallies and church gatheringswhere violence often breaks out.

"Singling out a journalist by name constitutes incitement and places him in grave personal danger," the statement read.

Intimidation Ahead of 2027

The MCK stressed the timing of the attack, noting that as Kenya edges towards electioneering ahead of the 2027 General Election, it is vital that the media remain free to scrutinize aspiring leaders and report facts without fear or favour.

"When figures who claim to champion democracy resort to intimidation and demand the sacking of journalists simply for fulfilling their constitutional duty, they must be unequivocally condemned,"the statement read.

The Council categorically condemned leaders who resort to intimidation and demand the sacking of journalists simply for fulfilling their constitutional duty.

MCK told Gachagua and all political actors that media freedom and journalists' safety are non-negotiable, being enshrined in Article 34 of the Constitution and considered fundamental to the nation's democracy.

The MCK called upon all leaders, both current and former, to immediately cease targeting, threatening, or inciting harm against media professionals.

Furthermore, the Council urged law-enforcement agencies to note such statements and provide adequate protection to media workers who face growing risks while carrying out their duties.

"The media will not be silenced by intimidation. Those seeking public office must accept scrutiny rather than attempt to suppress it,"the statement read.

Gachagua had launched a scathing attack on the media, accusing several outlets of deliberately misreporting and publishing false information following his address on Sunday.

Speaking on Wednesday, December 3, during the celebration and unveiling of newly elected Members of County Assembly (MCAs), Gachagua singled out Citizen TV reporter Stephen Letoo for publishing what he termed biased and false information.

The former DP pointed to media reports that followed his address during a Thanksgiving ceremony for the newly elected MCA for Kariobangi North on Sunday, November 30.

"Stephen Letoo filed a very biased report on Sunday. And you were personally there. Criminals attacked us in church and were driven away by church members," he stated.

"They came back backed by police with guns and fought us. The OCS threw a teargas canister in the church. Then Letoo files a report that the police came to separate the gangs who were fighting. That's a lie," he continued.