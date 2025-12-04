Africa: Ciza, Lord Kez, Thuli P, Dj Fif_laa and Thabsie Set to Perform At the Tiktok Awards for Sub-Saharan Africa

TikTok is excited to unveil the musical powerhouses and creators bringing energy to the 2025 TikTok Awards Sub-Saharan Africa on 6th December.

Guests, including the continent's top content creators, brands, influential publishers, and leading journalists, are invited to an unforgettable evening of glamour. They can anticipate electrifying live

performances from breakout artists whose music has dominated TikTok feeds this year, alongside celebrating creators who have profoundly shaped culture, sparked major trends, and built vibrant communities across Sub-Saharan Africa.

Viral hits that defined the year

Afro-fusion star Ciza will take the stage following a breakthrough year fueled by his viral hit Isaka (6am). The Amapiano summer anthem earned him Billboard's African Rookie of the Month in September. The track also sparked a continent-wide dance challenge, driving 1.2 million on-platform videos in South Africa, over 2 million globally, and reached No. 3 on TikTok's South Africa Songs of the Summer 2025. The song topped the charts for nine weeks at No. 1 in South Africa and even broke into Nigeria's Afrobeats driven market before surging again with the Isaka II remix featuring Tems and Omah Lay, which topped Spotify's Viral Chart in Nigeria. His performance captures how

one beat, amplified by TikTok's creativity can achieve Pan-African dominance and global momentum. He will be joined by award-winning South African singer, songwriter, and poet Lord Kez who masterfully weaves together R&B, neo-soul, hip-hop, and trap. Her standout track Aweh took over the TikTok For You Feed and held the No. 1 spot on South Africa's R&B chart for four weeks, fuelled by creators who embraced her raw, soulful storytelling.

South African R&B star Thabsie, known for her seamless fusion of R&B and pop since her breakout on Kwesta's Ngiyaz'fela Ngawe, will also take the stage, bringing her soulful vocals and signature

style to light up the night.

The DJs are not missing in action! Acclaimed DJ and performer Thuli P serves as the night's resident DJ, with rising nightlife favourite DJ Fif_laaa opening and closing the show. Head of Content Operations at TikTok Sub-Saharan Africa, Boniswa Sidwaba, recognises the

success of artists like Ciza and Lord Kez, confirming that African creativity is setting the global pace.

"TikTok is the leading platform for music discovery, constantly shaping the industry and driving real-world success for artists. We are proud to showcase such a rich pool of talent at this year's awards,

which truly reflects on the power of the platform."

TikTok taps into fan favourite Bontle Modiselle-Moloi, to host the platform's most exciting night of the year.

The main stage will be graced by South African multi-disciplinary artist Bontle Modiselle-Moloi as the host of the night. Bontle is a creator who embodies the new wave of icons shaping culture on TikTok

with her blend of polished performance and viral authenticity.

TikTok LIVE Broadcast: Pink Carpet Glam Hosts

On the pink carpet, Keegan Gordon and Zayaan Noorani will capture the evening's fashion and excitment, with Keegan's community-driven storytelling and Zayaan's bold, expressive style ensuring a blend of impact, fun, and humour. South African favourite Mihlali Ndamase will also be at the event to present the Video of The Year Award.

To relive all the excitement from the awards, tune into the TikTok LIVE re-broadcast on the @tiktok.africa account at around 20:00h SAST on 11 December 2025. Follow TikTok's official channels for additional highlights and updates.

This year's TikTok Awards are proudly sponsored by our esteemed group of partners, with NIVEA (Beiersdorf) and inDrive serving as Title Sponsors. Coca-Cola, Dis-Chem, and PEP join as Category

Sponsors.

About TikTok Awards

The TikTok Awards are our annual celebration of the most impactful and inspiring creators across Sub-Saharan Africa. This year's event will highlight the extraordinary ways our creators have engaged, inspired, and connected communities on and off TikTok.