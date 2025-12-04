South Africa: Brace Yourself for a Storm-Lashed December, With Extreme Weather Expected to Intensify

1 December 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Lerato Mutsila

As thunderstorms rage across South Africa, December promises extreme weather -- hail, floods and relentless rain.

Many South Africans will have to shelve their hopes for a calm and sunny start to summer, as intense thunderstorms are predicted to continue intermittently across much of the country well into the festive season.

This comes after parts of Gauteng, the Free State and KwaZulu-Natal were battered on Sunday night by thunderstorms and severe hailstorms.

Earlier on Sunday, the South African Weather Service (Saws) warned that the intense showers would cause localised flooding and property damage. On Monday morning, residents took stock of the trail of destruction, with many reporting flooded, hail-damaged cars and structures.

More thunderstorms and hail ahead

The first week of December is shaping up to be a continuation of the turbulent, storm-soaked pattern that dominated the spring months, with Saws warning of "more of the extreme weather conditions" as the month unfolds.

Saws meteorologist Lehlohonolo Thobela said, "For the first week of December, you're going to see more isolated to scattered chances of showers and thundershowers. We will still have severe weather warnings, mainly for severe thunderstorms."

He added that on Monday evening, 1 December, leading into Tuesday, 2 December, there would be minor to significant impacts from severe thunderstorms, with the central and eastern...

