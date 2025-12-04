South Africa: Government Welcomes 0.5 Percent GDP Growth

4 December 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Government has welcomed the latest Gross Domestic Product (GDP) results released by Statistics South Africa (Stats SA), which show that the economy grew by 0.5% in the third quarter of 2025.

"The growth marks the third consecutive quarter of growth following the 0.9% expansion in the second quarter. The continued improvement reflects the resilience of the South African economy and the impact of ongoing structural reforms to support inclusive and sustained growth," the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) said.

The trade, catering and accommodation sector grew by 1.0%, supported by stronger retail, wholesale, tourism and food services activity, while the mining sector expanded by 2.3%, driven by platinum group metals, manganese ore and coal.

Growth was also recorded in finance, real estate and business services (up 0.3%), general government services (up 0.7%) and manufacturing (up 0.3%).

The agriculture, forestry and fishing sector increased by 1.1%, supported by stronger performance in crops, horticulture and animal products.

"The GDP results show that while challenges remain, the economy is on a path of gradual recovery. Government will continue implementing measures to support growth, investment and job creation," the GCIS said.

