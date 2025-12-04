South Africa: Hlabisa Raises Alarm After Five Initiation Deaths in Eastern Cape

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Velenkosini Hlabisa, has expressed his concern about the current initiation season following five deaths in the Eastern Cape.

"The season runs from late November through to the end of January 2026 and already, hundreds of young initiates have stepped into this sacred passage, embarking on a journey they hope will return them home transformed, grounded, and prepared to carry the responsibilities of young manhood.

"Yet, despite ongoing appeals for vigilance and full compliance with the Customary Initiation Act, the Eastern Cape has already recorded five tragic deaths," the department's statement read.

One death has been recorded in Buffalo City Municipality, two in Chris Hani District Municipality, and two in OR Tambo District Municipality.

According to the department, this serves as a stark and painful reminder of the work that still lies ahead.

The Minister warned that if the early warning signs are not addressed with strong commitment and prompt action, the situation could quickly escalate into a serious crisis that may result in the loss of even more precious lives.

Hlabisa sent a clear message to all illegal operators, urging them to cease their activities immediately.

He described these operations as criminal, unsafe, and potentially lethal.

The department said government will not tolerate the reckless endangerment of children.

"It is commendable that the Eastern Cape has already made 21 arrests linked to illegal initiation activities. This must continue, and other provinces must show the same level of resolve," Hlabisa said.

The Minister has encouraged parents, caregivers and communities to step up and take full responsibility in protecting the young initiates entrusted to their care.

"Initiation is more than a cultural tradition; it is a collective duty that demands vigilance, care and active participation from everyone."

The Minister urges communities, including households without male figures who can monitor initiates regularly, to provide consistent guidance, support and protection throughout this sacred journey.

He stressed that South Africa cannot allow a repeat of previous seasons marked by multiple tragedies.

"One life lost is one too many. Every initiate must be guaranteed a safe return home, transformed and prepared to embrace the responsibilities of manhood."

To achieve this, the Minister has called on the National Initiation Oversight Committee (NIOC) and all Provincial Initiation Oversight Committees (PIOC) to intensify their oversight and coordination efforts.

Government believes that these committees should lead comprehensive, multi-sectoral teams to monitor, guide, and intervene when risks arise.

These teams should include representatives from municipalities, the Departments of Health, Social Development, and Education, the South African Police Service (SAPS), community elders, and non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

"Negligence or inaction cannot be tolerated. The safety and well-being of initiates is a sacred responsibility. Families, communities, and authorities alike must act decisively to ensure that every young man emerges from initiation alive, protected and honoured."

The Minister called for surprise inspections of initiation schools, especially in high-risk areas, as part of a rigorous effort to combat unsafe practices and ensure compliance.

"The lives of our children are priceless. We cannot claim to uphold culture while allowing preventable tragedies to occur. This season must not spiral into a crisis.

"We possess both the power and the responsibility to alter its course, and we must act decisively."

Where necessary, Hlabisa will visit affected provinces and municipalities to support local interventions and oversight efforts.