Namibia: Activist Calls for Stronger Mental Health Support for Those With HIV-Aids

HIV-AIDS activist Immanuel Sheefeni is calling on the public to reflect on this year's themes, end stigma and strengthen community support among people living with HIV-AIDS.

Sheefeni says Namibia has made great progress in reducing HIV infections and improving access to treatment. However, he says people living with HIV-AIDS continue to face mental health challenges.

The country joined the rest of the world in observing World AIDS Day on Monday.

"Namibia has come far in the fight against HIV-AIDS, but the battle is not over. We must push through every disruption, transform our response, end stigma and strengthen our communities," he says.

Sheefeni, who is also a suicide survivor, says mental health challenges are increasing among people living with the virus.

This can be attributed to stigma in workplaces and communities, hidden and untreated HIV-AIDS, gender-based violence and emotional trauma associated with poverty, which affects treatment adherence, he adds.

"These issues show why we urgently need stronger, more accessible support systems," Sheefeni says.

He also calls for support from schools, churches, influencers and workplaces to contribute in meaningful ways by educating the public.

This year's global theme is 'Overcoming Disruption, Transforming the AIDS Response', while Namibia's national theme is 'Sustaining the HIV Response, Ending Stigma and Building Resilient Communities'.

