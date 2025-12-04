Namibia: Activist Calls for Stronger Mental Health Support for Those With HIV-Aids

3 December 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

HIV-AIDS activist Immanuel Sheefeni is calling on the public to reflect on this year's themes, end stigma and strengthen community support among people living with HIV-AIDS.

Sheefeni says Namibia has made great progress in reducing HIV infections and improving access to treatment. However, he says people living with HIV-AIDS continue to face mental health challenges.

The country joined the rest of the world in observing World AIDS Day on Monday.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Namibia has come far in the fight against HIV-AIDS, but the battle is not over. We must push through every disruption, transform our response, end stigma and strengthen our communities," he says.

Sheefeni, who is also a suicide survivor, says mental health challenges are increasing among people living with the virus.

This can be attributed to stigma in workplaces and communities, hidden and untreated HIV-AIDS, gender-based violence and emotional trauma associated with poverty, which affects treatment adherence, he adds.

"These issues show why we urgently need stronger, more accessible support systems," Sheefeni says.

He also calls for support from schools, churches, influencers and workplaces to contribute in meaningful ways by educating the public.

This year's global theme is 'Overcoming Disruption, Transforming the AIDS Response', while Namibia's national theme is 'Sustaining the HIV Response, Ending Stigma and Building Resilient Communities'.

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.