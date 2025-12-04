Namibia: Haoseb Appointed Stars Youth Academy Head Coach

Namibia Premier Football League (NPFL) defending champion African Stars sport club board has appointed Benni Haoseb as the head coach of the team's youth academy.

Haoseb took charge of African Stars in an interim capacity following the departure of head coach Ronnie Kanalelo during the 2024/25 football season. That same season, the untamed champions appointed Lesotho coach Paul 'Bob' Mafoso to take charge of the red-and-white-and-blue outfit for their CAF Champions League preliminary campaign.

In an exclusive interview with Desert FM, Haoseb describes the new appointment as a sign of the trust and belief the Stars' management has in him.

"I am very excited. And I would like to thank African Stars sport club management for having shown trust and faith in my coaching.

"For me to be appointed in that role says a lot about the trust management has in me. I'm excited and ready to start with my new role. I'm only waiting for management to indicate and give me the go-ahead in terms of the date to assume my new role," says Haoseb.

Haoseb adds that he is not worried about the new role and will execute his duties to the best of his ability.

"In our country, we don't take grassroot development very seriously. Grassroot development is the foundation of any senior team, lower division and football leagues in the country," he stresses. "Looking at what African Stars sport club is busy with, it's a good initiative, taking the team in the right direction."

"Look at all clubs across the world, and that includes Africa, you will find they have youth development structures. They invest a lot of time and energy into that, because later on you will reap the fruits from that investment," he adds.

The coach says the academy is not yet fully fledged because it will not cater to all children aged seven to 19. Instead, management has decided to focus on the more critical age groups: under-14, -16 and -18.

"That is what we call the golden age of football, where we are able to get the best out of the players. I will say countries like Morocco, in terms of youth development, have done extremely well," he notes.

Haoseb singles out Morocco because of what they have done recently, having just won the Fifa Under 20 World Cup.

"We at African Stars SC are also trying to follow and emulate what is being done in Morocco. That will not just be good for African Stars SC but for all clubs and the country," said Haoseb.

As for the registration of players, Haoseb said that they are currently busy with logistical issues such as application forms for potential talent.

He said applications will only be ready by January 2026. The new youth academy head coach said those parents that are interested to have their kids sign for the Stars' academy must visit the team's head office or visit the team's website for further information.

"As a footballer the first thing that you need are your soccer boots but those who will be selected will be provided with training gear."

"This is a big institution, and we are trying to do things according to the CAF's rules and regulations. The NPFL requirement is for all clubs to have youth academies."

"If you don't have a youth academy or women football clubs, it will be a setback for certain clubs. We want to align ourselves with CAF's rules and regulations."

Haoseb did not want to reveal the names of the entire technical team but assured that he will have a meeting with the Board because there will be people coming from outside Namibia, to assist.

He said coaches' selection will be precise in terms of qualification and quality that they are looking for. " We want to make sure that this project becomes solid and worthwhile for African Stars SC.

