Namibia: Packed Boxing Programme for Helao Nafidi

The inaugural Dr Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah boxing tournament will be held at Helao Nafidi on 20 December with a packed programme of more than 20 fights in store.

Announcing the event, Fredrich Nghiyolwa of the promoters MTC Salute Boxing Academy, said they are still going strong, 10 years after their launch.

"Since 2015 when we launched the academy, we meant business and said in our motto, we are here to build champions and to promote young men to become responsible citizens of this country," he said.

Nghiyolwa said there will be two fight cards for the bonanza which will be held at the Helao Nafidi Business Expo Hall, with general admission being N$100 per person, VIP tickets N$200 per person, and a VIP dining table of 10 people N$10 000 per table.

In the main bout of the evening, Fillemon Nghutenanye will defend his WBO Global flyweight title over 12 rounds against Ramel Macado Junior of the Phillippines. Nghutenanye, who has a professional record of 13 wins, 1 loss and 2 draws, can expect a strong challenge from Macado who has a record of 10 wins, 1 loss and 1 draw.

Jonathan Kasheeta (8 wins, 1 loss) can also expect a tough showdown when he defends his WBO Youth International bantamweight title over 10 rounds against Nassoro Ndame of Tanzania who has a record of 10 wins, 1 loss and 1 draw.

Abed Shikongo will take on Simon Dladla of South Afrrica in a 67.68kg catchweight fight over eight rounds. Shikongo is still unbeaten after 12 fights, with 11 wins and 1 draw, while Dladla has a record of 8 wins and 4 losses.

Walter Kautondokwa (19 wins, 3 losses) takes on Kudakwache Banda of Malawi (7 wins, 9 losses) in an international super middleweight fight over eight rounds; Nathaneal Kakololo (16 wins, 7 losses, 2 draws) takes on Josef Abel (4 wins, 6 losses, 1 no contest) in a lightweight fight overeight rounds; and Kareb Shitana (6 wins, 2 losses) takes on Vikapita Meroro (30 wins, 19 losses) for the national cruiserweight title over 10 rounds.

Anthony Jarmann (18 wins, 7 losses, 1 draw) takes on Otja Tjihero, who only has one pro fight that he lost, in a cruiserweight fight over four rounds; while Merven Nguno (5 wins, 1 loss) takes on Frela Johannes (3 wins, 1 loss, 1 draw) in a junior welterweight fight over six rounds.

Simon Angula, who is undefeated after four fights takes on David Shinuna (7 wins, 12 losses, 3 draws) for the national lightweight title over 10 rounds, while Jonas Erastus (9 wins, 1 loss) takes on Elias Moongela (2 wins, 1 loss) for the national flyweight title over 10 rounds.

In another national title fight, Joiy Nangolo (6 wins, 1 loss) takes on Herman Johnny (3 wins, 5 losses) for the national bantamweight title over 10 rounds.

Immanuel Josef, (17 wins, 4 losses, 1 draw) is also due to be in action in an international flyweight fight although his opponent still has to be finalised. There will be 12 other fights on Fight Card 1, featuring numerous up-and-coming boxers. They include Josef Ampweya who is unbeaten after seven fights, but faces a tough encounter against Benhard Bernard (9 wins, 4 losses) in a welterweight fight over eight rounds.

Another top prospect is the unbeaten lightweight boxer Nicanor Halweendo (11 wins, 1 draw), who takes on Jona Shikukutu (4 wins, 2 losses, 2 draws) in a lightweight fight over six rounds, while the experienced Jonas Matheus (15 wins, 9 losses, 1 draw) will take on Teofilus Nashilongo (5 losses, 3 draws) in a junior featherweight fight over six rounds.

