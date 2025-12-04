Namibia Second Last At T20 Emerging Nations Trophy

Namibia's Capricorn Eagles finished second last at the Women's Emerging Nations Trophy in Thailand after losing six of their seven matches.

On Sunday, they lost their final match by 28 runs against United Arab Emirates (UAE).

After winning the toss and electing to bat, UAE got off to a great start with a century partnership between captain Esha Oza and Theerta Satish.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Meke Mwatile got the breakthrough for Namibia dismissing Oza for 68 off 49 balls (9x4, 1x6), while Satish remained not out on 57 as UAE reached 153/3 off their 20 overs.

In reply, Namibia were immediately under pressure after the early wickets of Kayleen Green, bowled for a duck, and Yasmeen Khan, run out for one, but Sune Wittmann gave them hope with a solid knock.

They, however, kept on losing wickets and when Wittmann was out for 23, Namibia were well behind the run rate at 46/5 with eight overs in hand.

Wilka Mwatile gave Namibia hope with a great innings, scoring 54 not out off 34 balls (6x4, 1x6), but it was not enough as Namibia reached 125/7, to fall 28 runs short of the target.

That was Namibia's sixth defeat that saw them finishing second last on the log on two points, just ahead of Tanzania on a nett run rate.

The championship went down to the wire, with four nations finishing at the top of the log on 10 points each, but Thailand won the trophy with the best nett run rate, while UAE came second, The Netherlands third and Scotland fourth.

They were followed by Papua New Guinea on eight points, Uganda on four, and Namibia and Tanzania on two points each.

Despite only winning one match, Namibia were quite competitive throughout the tournament and gained valuable experience against teams that were mostly ranked higher than them.

Scotland is ranked 11th in the world, Thailand 12th, PNG 13th, The Netherlands 14th, UAE 16th, Uganda 17th, Namibia 18th and Tanzania 19th.

In their first match on 20 November, they lost by eight wickets to Tanzania, with Namibia scoring 118/5 and Tanzania replying with 119/2.

The next day, Namibia got their only win of the campaign, beating Uganda by 12 runs. Namibia scored 83/8 and then restricted Uganda to 71/7.

On 23 November, Thailand beat Namibia by 27 runs, after scoring 115/6 and then restricting Namibia to 88/8.

Two days later, Scotland beat Namibia by seven wickets after dismissing Namibia for 74, and then reaching the target for the loss of three wickets.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On 26 November, The Netherlands beat Namibia by 51 runs after scoring 164/6 and then dismissing Namibia for 113.

Namibia's match against PNG on 28 November went down to the wire, with PNG winning by one run off the last ball of the match.

PNG scored 94/7 while Namibia replied with 93/7.

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.