Ghana: Nyohini FC Win 2025 MTN Savanna Fest Community-Gala

Nyohini FC have been crowned champions of the 2025 MTN Savanna Fest Community Gala after defeating Sakasaka 2-0 at the Kulikuli School Astro-Turf on Sunday.

The tournament was part of MTN Ghana's annual Savanna Fest, an event designed to promote community unity, youth development, and healthy living, while providing entertainment through a blend of sports, music, and wellness activities.

The participating teams, Nyohini, Sakasaka, Gumani, and Tolon competed fiercely in a round-robin and knockout format that kept spectators on edge throughout the weekend.

Sakasaka, determined to claim the trophy, started their campaign with a 1-0 win over Nyohini, while Gumani also made an impressive start, securing a 2-0 victory against Tolon.

On the second day, Nyohini bounced back with a 2-0 victory over Tolon, after which Sakasaka narrowly defeated Gumani 2-1 in one of the tournament's most intense matches.

The excitement peaked on Sunday morning when Sakasaka defeated Tolon 2-1 to extend their impressive run, while Nyohini secured a spot in the finals with a win over Gumani.

In the third-place playoff, Tolon defeated Gumani 4-3 on penalties after a goalless draw.

The finals delivered a commanding performance from Nyohini FC, who outplayed Sakasaka to win 2-0.

Nyohini FC's goalkeeper, Ibrahim Basit, was the star of the tournament, winning both Best Goalkeeper and Overall Best Player awards, while Hudu Zakiu of Gumani finished as Top Scorer.

The champions took home GH¢10,000 and a trophy for their championship win, with Sakasaka earning GH¢5,000 as runners-up and Tolon receiving GH¢2,000 for third place.