Ghana: Golfers Celebrate Mona Captan At Golden Jubilee Swing in Tema

The 'Center of the World Golf Club' in Tema over the weekend hosted a commemorative competition to honour one of the nation's dedicated and illustrious female golfers, Mona Captan.

Christened the Golden Jubilee Swing, the one-day tournament celebrated Mona's remarkable legacy and decades-long contribution to the development and promotion of golf in Ghana.

As expected, the event attracted some of the memorable personalities that lightened the golf space in the past as players from the different generations participated, adding a unique blend of experience and youthful enthusiasm to the celebration.

Veteran golfers such as Florence Entwi-Barimah, Elizabeth Koomson, Beatrice Vetch Bimpong, Maggie Baah Owusu, Mike Aggrey, Rodney Oddoye, Kwaku Okyere, Prince Kofi Amoabeng, and Joshua Prempeh showcased their enduring passion for the game.

The younger golfers also turned out in full force, eager to compete and celebrate a figure they have admired throughout their golfing journeys.

Eventually, it was Francis Amuzu who smiled home with the biggest prize as he won the Men's Group A division ahead of Christopher Mbii who placed second, Isaac Aninakwah in third, and Rikie Hurtubise in fourth positions.

The Men's Group B division was won by George Wisbon Mensah and was followed by Philip Dodu Fynn and Bernard Atsuanagbonu in second and third positions, respectively.

Kojo Atta Ayetey conquered the Men's Group C division. He was followed by Patrick Darko and Patrick Amoah Bekoe in second and third positions.

Floria Hurtubise maintained her form with a fine performance to triumph in the Ladies Group A event, finishing ahead of Catherine Fabbi and Letitia Amponsah-Mensah.

Naomi Teye-Lartey was crowned the Ladies Group B winner ahead of Angelica Anyanful and Belinda Kumako in second and third positions, respectively.

Issah Adam dominated the Men's Seniors event and won ahead of Michael Aggrey and Paul Ayitia, as Maggie Owusu won the female version ahead of Florence Etwi-Berimah and Hajia Zenabu Akoto.

The event was organised by the Centre of the World Golf Club with strong support from Tema Women's Hospital, Landers Group, Tang Palace Hotel, Nuvel Premium Tissues, Vaseline (Unilever), Senchi Hotel, Bell Aqua, Zed Media, The Finder, and other esteemed partners.