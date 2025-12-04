Rwanda: Experts Weigh in On How Rwanda Can Tap Into Lithium Reserves

Rwanda holds real but still early-stage potential to become a significant player in the global electric battery-minerals market, experts have said of the country's lithium potential.

Speaking on December 3, in Kigali, on a panel discussion titled "Lithium and Beyond: Rwanda's Critical Minerals Advantage" during Rwanda Mining Week 2025, the experts observed that while the country is not yet a major supplier of lithium, its expanding geological knowledge, supportive policies, and diverse pegmatite-hosted mineral compounds offer a strong foundation for future development.

ALSO READ: High-grade lithium deposits found in Rwanda

The experts noted that lithium is currently one of the world's most sought-after minerals. Lithium is a key component in lithium-ion batteries, which power electric vehicles (EVs), consumer electronics, renewable energy storage systems, and grid-stabilisation technologies.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Vasily Savan, an expert in exploration geophysics at Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board (RMB), said that the rapid adoption of green-energy and use EV adoption policies in Europe drove up demand for lithium - driving prices to historic highs in recent years and intensifying the global race for new supply.

However, he said that as major producers like Chile, Argentina, and Australia expanded lithium production in response to the demand, prices have since moderated.

ALSO READ: Rwanda's lithium exploration efforts reach advanced stage

Building Rwanda's lithium opportunity

Savan said that Rwanda is "not yet a volume supplier" but is steadily building the geological maps, infrastructure, and institutional credibility needed to join global battery-metal supply chains. Rwanda's advantage, he said, lies in its pegmatites - geological formations that often host lithium alongside tin, tantalum, niobium, and sometimes beryllium - making extraction more economically attractive compared to lithium-only deposits.

One of the points of discussion was the July 2025 announcement by UK-based mining company Aterian, in partnership with Rio Tinto, confirming high-grade lithium mineralisation in Southern Province. One drill hole returned 7 metres at 2.1 per cent lithium, including 3.5 metres at 3.2 per cent, notable for early-stage exploration.

However, Aterian Executive Director Simon Rollason cautioned that "one intersection does not make a mine."

To progress toward production, companies must determine the size of the deposit, conduct metallurgical testing, assess infrastructure needs and energy requirements, and confirm economic viability, he said.

Still, these results reinforce the view that Rwanda and the broader Kibara Belt could become a new lithium frontier, especially with the presence of spodumene, the preferred lithium mineral for battery refining.

ALSO READ: Rwanda's newly discovered lithium 'world-class' -- Aterian chairman

Rollason added that Rwanda's existing downstream capacity--for example in tin, tantalum, and gold refining--sends a positive signal that the country is committed to value addition, a crucial factor given the high cost of exporting raw lithium concentrates.

"Rwanda is potentially a new lithium frontier," he said.

Call for national critical minerals strategy

Trinity Metals Chief Operating Officer Shane Ryan underscored Rwanda's lithium potential and the country's proven strengths in the production of tantalum, tin, and tungsten (3Ts). These remain Rwanda's strongest comparative advantage and are performing well on global markets.

Ryan argued that Rwanda needs a formal national critical minerals strategy, consistent with other mining jurisdictions, such as Australia.

Such a strategy, he said, would give investors clarity on the country's goals and timelines, streamline movement from exploration to mining licenses, clearly outline incentives and regulatory expectations, enable strategic value-chain development (including battery-technology opportunities), and strengthen its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) and research capacity.

"It's a government responsibility to drive investment in industry. This industry needs investment, and we need the help to get it. So, the strategy will be a big step for that," he said.

Vasily agreed that establishing a national critical minerals strategy would be an essential step forward.

ALSO READ: Rwanda records $1.5bn in gold exports in 2024

Rollason pointed out that the pegmatites hosting lithium also host tin and tantalum, often already being mined by small-scale operators. This makes coordination essential, he said, observing that Rwanda should attract lithium exploration while also improving efficiency, safety, and value extraction from ongoing 3Ts operations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Mining By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Strengthening investor confidence

Savan explained that the mining regulator is improving investor confidence by adopting international reporting codes and modern exploration methods suited to Rwanda's geology. Since advanced drilling is expensive, private-sector capital remains essential to expand early discoveries.

He underscored the need for a national strategy, noting that lithium processing is energy-intensive, requiring reliable power and long-term planning if Rwanda aims for domestic refining.

Where is lithium found in Rwanda?

So far, Savan said, Rwanda's most promising lithium-bearing pegmatites have been found in the Southern and Western Provinces - from Huye to Gatumba mining site (in Ngororero District), with confirmed important lithium-bearing minerals; and Eastern Province - including Musenyi (Bugesera) and areas of Ngoma, where recent RMB surveys show potential despite deeper pegmatite zones.

The deposits in the west are easier to locate due to weathered mountains exposing pegmatites, while eastern deposits require more advanced exploration.