Rwanda: Trinity Metals Plans $100m Investment in Rwanda Mineral Operations

Nyakabingo Mine, which is located in Rulindo district is the largest tungsten mine in Africa.

Trinity Metals plans to invest around $100 million in expanding and modernising its mineral processing operations in Rwanda, particularly for tin (cassiterite), tungsten (wolframite), and tantalum (coltan).

The company aims to scale its production capacity and strengthen its position in international markets, according to Chief Operating Officer Shane Ryan.

Ryan provided the update on December 4 during a media tour of the Trinity Nyakabingo Mine in Rulindo District, Northern Province. The visit formed part of Rwanda Mining Week 2025, running from December 2 to 5.

Nyakabingo is the largest tungsten mine in Africa, according to its General Manager Justin Uwiringiyimana.

Of the projected outlay, Ryan said, Trinity Metals, one of Rwanda's major mining industry players plans to allocate between $45 million and $60 million toward developing a tungsten processing plant at Nyakabingo.

Expected by 2027, the plant will be capable of processing 60 tonnes of tungsten ore per hour. Nyakabingo covers a 1,600-hectare mining concession.

"The study for the tungsten plant will be finished by July 2026, and depending on funding, we can be starting the construction of that plant which will take 12 months. It's a considerable piece of infrastructure," Ryan said.

According to Uwiringiyimana, the planned plant will nearly triple annual tungsten output from the current 1,100 tonnes to around 3,000 tonnes by 2027.

"Right now, we produce over 100 tonnes per month using artisanal panning methods. With the factory, we will be able to process far more ore and increase monthly output to 250-300 tonnes," he said.

Uwiringiyimana added that the plant will significantly improve mineral recovery rates.

"Currently, we recover about 40 per cent of minerals from the ore, which means roughly 60 per cent is lost. The plant will raise recovery to around 75 per cent," Uwiringiyimana said.

Preparations have begun for a pilot plant capable of processing five tonnes per hour.

Although not intended for full-scale production, Uwiringiyimana said the pilot facility will guide the design and operation of the larger 60-tonne-per-hour plant.

The full-scale plant is expected to be operational by October 2027, he said, adding that the project will produce tungsten concentrate and include dedicated tailings storage facilities to address a national gap in proper tailings management.

Ryan also said Trinity Metals expects to have a processing plant with scaled up capacity at Musha Mines (in Rwamagana District) by January or February 2026.

Meanwhile, the processing plant at Rutongo Mines (in Rulindo District) is undergoing upgrades expected to be completed early next year.

Rutongo, which focuses on tin production, is projected to produce 800 to 900 tonnes of tin per year starting next year. Musha Mines is expected to produce about 600 tonnes of tin annually, while tantalum production there is planned to begin in 2027, he indicated.

Across its three mines, Nyakabingo, Rutongo, and Musha Trinity Metals employs more than 6,500 people, 99 percent of whom are Rwandans. The workforce includes 2,500 employees at Rutongo, 2,200 at Musha, and 1,800 at Nyakabingo.

Ryan said the planned $100 million investment represents the initial capital being discussed with investors to modernise Rwanda's "Three Ts" mining sector and support long-term growth.