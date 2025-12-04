Congo-Kinshasa: Joint Declaration By the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Republic of Rwanda On the Occasion of Establishing the Washington Accords for Peace and Prosperity

document

We, the Presidents of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Republic of Rwanda, having met in Washington, D.C., United States of America, on December 4, 2025, declare the following:

Witnessed by President Donald J. Trump of the United States of America, we reaffirm our commitment to implementation of the Peace Agreement Between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Republic of Rwanda signed on June 27, 2025, and the Declaration of Principles signed on April 25, 2025.

We affirm our unwavering commitment to peaceful relations, mutual respect, and cooperation between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Republic of Rwanda; declare our shared determination to address security concerns, foster economic integration, and promote the safe return of displaced persons and refugees; resolve to work collaboratively with regional and international partners toward the implementation of this Declaration and the realization of its goals; and express our steadfast dedication to partner on the development and economic integration of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Republic of Rwanda to allow people in the region to realize peace, stability, and a more prosperous future.

Our countries signed the Regional Economic Integration Framework (REIF) to chart a future of mutually beneficial partnerships, greater connectivity with international and regional economic development initiatives, and investment opportunities across sectors, including in mining, infrastructure, industrial development, and national park management.

Today we recognize the Declaration of Principles, Peace Agreement, and REIF, together with any implementing agreements or arrangements, as the Washington Accords for Peace and Prosperity and express our confidence that these Accords are a strong foundation for mutual respect and the advancement of peace in the region. We express deep gratitude to President Donald J. Trump of the United States of America for his gracious hospitality in hosting this important convening and for his significant contributions to advancing the normalization of bilateral relations between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Republic of Rwanda.

The present Declaration was signed on December 4, 2025 in duplicate, in the English and French languages, in Washington, D.C., United States of America.

FOR THE

DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO:

President Félix Tshisekedi

_______________________________

FOR THE

REPUBLIC OF RWANDA:

President Paul Kagame

__________________________________

Witnessed by:

THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

President Donald J. Trump

__________________________________

