Sudan: Kordofan Cannot Become 'Another El Fasher,' Türk Warns

UN human rights chief Volker Türk on Thursday warned that Sudan risks "another El Fasher" as fierce fighting spreads across the Kordofan region, raising fears of a fresh wave of atrocities.

The once allied Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have been locked in brutal conflict since April 2023, with the battlefront now shifting to the oil-rich region's three states.

It comes after RSF fighters seized El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, last month following a year-long siege marked by widespread killings, sexual violence, torture and other atrocities.

History repeating itself

Mr. Türk urged all States with influence over the parties to take immediate action to halt the fighting, and stop the arms flows that are fuelling the conflict.

"It is truly shocking to see history repeating itself in Kordofan so soon after the horrific events in El Fasher," he said.

"The international community stood united then, unequivocally condemning the barbarous violations and destruction. We must not allow Kordofan to become another El Fasher."

Deadly airstrikes, revenge killings

The RSF captured Bara city in North Kordofan on 25 October. Since then, the UN human rights office, OHCHR, has documented at least 269 civilian deaths from aerial strikes, artillery shelling, and summary executions.

However, civilian casualties are likely to be higher as reporting has been hindered by telecommunications and internet outages.

There have also been reports of retaliatory killings, arbitrary detention, abductions, sexual violence and forced recruitment - including of children.

Many civilians have reportedly been detained, accused of "collaborating" with opposing parties, Mr. Türk added, while fears are mounting over the use of hateful and divisive speech.

The violence has also triggered mass displacement, with over 45,000 people fleeing to safety within or outside the region.

Humanitarian response affected

Aid teams in Sudan issued a joint statement that condemns in the strongest terms the escalating violence across the Kordofan region and the ongoing sieges that have cut off multiple cities.

"The violence is restricting access to food, medicine and essential supplies, and is limiting farmers' access to their fields and markets, heightening the risk of famine spreading across the Kordofan states," it said.

Mr. Türk noted that an RSF drone strike reportedly killed 45 people in El Obeid, North Kordofan, on 3 November while an SAF strike in Kauda, South Kordofan, on 29 November reportedly resulted in the deaths of at least 48 people - most of them civilians.

Fears for Kadugli and Dilling

He warned that the towns of Kadugli and Dilling in South Kordofan are particularly at risk as they have been besieged by the RSF and an allied group, the Sudan People's Liberation Movement (SPLM-N).

Humanitarians reported that communities remain trapped, facing extreme hardship, severe restrictions on movement and limited access to essential services and protection.

Famine conditions have also been identified in Kadugli, and sustained attacks have been reported in Babanusa, West Kordofan, over recent days.

'We cannot stand idly by'

"We cannot remain silent in front of yet another man-made catastrophe," Mr. Türk said, appealing for an end to the fighting and access to people facing starvation

"Have we not learned our lessons from the past? We cannot stand idly by and allow more Sudanese to become victims of horrific human rights violations. We must act, and this war must stop now."

The Sudan conflict has created one of the world's largest humanitarian crises, with some 30 million people needing assistance.

Humanitarians continue to operate despite the immense risks, reaching some 1.1 million people across the Kordofan region alone.