African Football Legends Join Forces to Give a Red Card to Polio

Six African football legends are urging the continent to unite and step up efforts to vaccinate every child against the life-threatening polio virus.

In partnership with the UN-backed Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI), they have launched the 'Kick Out Polio' campaign ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 which begins in Morocco on 21 December.

"Polio is an illness that we simply need to take seriously," said Naby Keïta of the Guinea National Team who plays for Hungarian club Ferencváros.

The other footballing greats are Sébastien Haller (Côte d'Ivoire), Fabrice Ondoa (Cameroon), Rodolfo Bodipo Díaz (Equatorial Guinea), Michael Essien (Ghana), and Bruno Ecuele Manga (Gabon).

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Strides and setbacks

Decades of global collaboration have pushed back polio - a highly infectious and debilitating disease that once paralysed more than 1,000 children a day.

These efforts have saved roughly 20 million boys and girls from paralysis, and 1.5 million lives, the GPEI said.

The public private partnership is led by national governments with six partners who include the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

Although Africa has made huge strides towards eradication, polio outbreaks continue across several countries, putting children everywhere at risk.

Progress to stamp out the disease is being threatened by funding cuts, conflict, vaccine hesitancy and strained health systems, making this final stage of eradication the most difficult.

"My dream is for Africa to be totally eradicated of polio. Africa, it is our turn to give a red card to polio," said Fabrice Ondoa, formerly of Cameroon's National Team.

Social media challenge

The soccer stars are sharing their journeys of perseverance and have launched a challenge on social media to show parents and leaders alike that even the toughest obstacles can be overcome.

With the match against polio now in extra time, they invite people to grab four things - a football, a bottle, their phone and a friend.

The goal is to kick down the bottle from the farthest distance and name someone who should take on the #KickOutPolio challenge.

Next, post the video on social media, tag a friend and your favourite footballer, using the campaign hashtag.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa International Organisations Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We know that in Africa, polio is a big problem and that we must fight against this very serious disease. Now it's your turn," said Rodolfo Bodipo Díaz, former member of the Equatorial Guinea National Team and Spanish club Deportivo Alavés.

Cross-border collaboration

Despite ongoing challenges, Africa is taking immense steps to beat back polio.

The GPEI noted that 15 countries vaccinated nearly 200 million children between January and October of this year.

"Coordinated campaigns across regions - from the Horn of Africa to the Lake Chad Basin and Sahel - have demonstrated the power of crossborder collaboration, protecting tens of millions of children," it said.

'A great victory' ahead

The Kick Out Polio campaign calls for everyone across the continent to support the urgent need to vaccinate every child so that the disease is wiped out for good.

"I overcame many challenges in my football career to become who I am today. In the same way, I believe Africa can overcome the challenge of eradicating polio and achieve a poliofree future," said Michael Essien, who played for his native Ghana and English club Chelsea FC.

Bruno Ecuele Manga appealed for African leaders to stand together against polio, insisting that "we need to defeat it because we need Africa's youth," who are the continent's future.

"In Africa, polio is a real health issue, especially for children," Sébastien Haller added. "Once there is no more polio, it will be a great victory."