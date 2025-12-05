Africa: Solar Power Brings New Life to Chad

press release

As part of the implementation of the Chad Energy Access Expansion Project (PAAET) - part of the Mission 300 initiative - 145,000 solar kits are being distributed at subsidized rates to households across the country's 23 provinces. Each kit, valued at $100, is sold for the equivalent of $20.

The device makes it possible to light homes and charge phones, thus will provide access to electricity to about 6 million Chadians.

In rural regions, the deployment of standalone solar systems will allow to supply clean and dependable energy to numerous households. Electricity also plays a critical role in enhancing health and education services.

At night in the Bébalem market, located in the Logone Occidental province in southern Chad, most shopkeepers close for the day. Denis Tarlembaye uses lamps inside and in front of his shop, making it one of the few that remain illuminated and drawing several people. "Since I acquired this kit, I stay longer at the market. This allows me to increase sales. Instead of an average of CFAF 20,000 per day, I make between CFAF 30,000 and CFAF 35,000," says the shopkeeper, enthusiastically.

Located nearby, Ferdinand Djeguemde operates a small pharmacy. With improved lighting, he has been able to extend his business hours, enabling him to assist additional customers, including those seeking urgent care. "My revenue has consistently increased since installing the new lighting," he notes.

I save about CFAF 3,000 monthly and I always stay connected because I no longer have any energy problems. Maurice Singambaye

Access to electricity is transforming the daily lives of Chadian households. It facilitates lighting, the use of household appliances, food preservation, and promotes access to information. In Bah in Logone Occidental in southern Chad, Maurice Singambaye points out that he no longer needs to spend money every day to charge his phones. "I save about CFAF 3,000 monthly and I always stay connected because I no longer have any energy problems," he says happily.

In rural regions, the deployment of standalone solar systems has supplied clean and dependable energy to numerous households, thereby decreasing dependence on fuelwood and kerosene lamps, both of which contribute to environmental pollution and pose health risks.

Diane Djenosem, a fourth-grade student who lives on the outskirts of the city of Bébalem, now experiences fewer difficulties when reviewing her lessons in the evening. "Before, we had to buy batteries every few days. With solar, this is no longer the case. Even better, the light keeps away critters that sometimes sting under the cover of the night," she says.

In Belaba near Moundou, the capital of the province of Logone Occidental, Jonas Kako is preparing to build a new building. "I have been able to buy bricks with the money I have saved on buying batteries every week. This kit is economical, and my only fear is that it will break down and lead me back to spending as before," he explains.

Schools and health centers

Electricity plays a critical role in enhancing health and education services. Health centers with reliable electricity can maintain around-the-clock operations, utilize advanced medical equipment, and ensure the proper storage of vaccines. Similarly, electrified schools offer improved learning environments through adequate lighting and access to digital resources.

In Bitkine, situated in the Guéra province of central Chad, the health center at the city's northern exit has experienced notable changes following the installation of a standalone solar system. Koye Anda notes that health center usage has increased following this installation. "We are able to operate 24 hours a day. Patients who previously sought care at the main hospital branch have begun frequenting this center instead. The number of deliveries has also increased because we are currently the only facility in the city offering childbirth services during nighttime hours," he states.

At the Loumba Assonghor school in Farachana, eastern Chad, study conditions have undergone significant improvement. The installation of an autonomous solar system enables students to learn in classrooms that are both ventilated and well-lit. The students even have the opportunity to come back in the evenings to review lessons thanks to the light," explains Adjinei Mehram, the school's director, enthusiastically.

The Chad Energy Access Enhancement Project (PAAET), financed to the tune of nearly $295 million, and part of the Mission 300 initiative, aims to increase the rate of access to electricity from 6% in 2018 to 30% in 2027, which would represent about one million connected households.