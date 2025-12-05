South Africa: Flood Victims' Homes Demolished By Ethekwini Municipality

Municipality says the shacks are built unlawfully and bylaws need to be enforced

Families previously displaced by flooding in Durban say the eThekwini Municipality is demolishing their shacks.

The families moved to higher ground in the Kennedy Road Informal Settlement after being displaced by floods in April 2022. They built shacks and have lived there since.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

But residents say that on 17 October, the municipality destroyed ten shacks. Another 18 were destroyed on 7 November, and two shacks were demolished on 25 November.

Last week Thursday, frustrated residents blocked the M19 highway with burning tyres, hoping municipal officials would come to address their complaints.

eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Mandla Nsele said the City was enforcing its bylaws. "Residents were previously advised not to construct or erect any shacks in the area," said Nsele. He claimed that only unoccupied structures have been demolished.

Ward councillor Themba Mkhize (ANC) said he will request a meeting with the mayor. "I really don't understand why someone from the municipality would arrive in my ward and demolish the shacks without my knowledge as ward councillor," he told GroundUp.

Mkhize said he wrote a letter to the municipality, imploring them to stop the demolitions and explaining that the people living there had been displaced by floods in 2022.

When GroundUp visited the area last week, residents showed us how poles and sheets of corrugated iron had been damaged by municipal workers, presumably to make rebuilding difficult.

Asanda Mlingo said her shack was demolished on 17 October. She has not rebuilt it because she relies only on a child grant. She said she has lived there for more than two years without any problems.

"I didn't choose to live here, the ward councillor told us that we must build our shack here because our shack was flooded every time. I feel as if I have been undermined because they are just demolishing our shacks without giving us an alternative place to live," said Mlingo.

Resident Ntombifuthi Msomi said her shack has been demolished three times, costing her over R2,000 each time in building materials. "Last week they arrived and demolished my shack while I was at work," she said.

Abahlali BaseMjondolo general secretary Thapelo Mohapi said it is unfortunate that the municipality continues with "unlawful evictions".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Rendering people homeless in this time of the year shows that the ANC-led municipality does not care about the lives of poor people," said Mohapi.