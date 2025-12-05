Uganda: NUP's Benjamin Katana Warns of Electoral Irregularities, Calls for Vigilance Ahead of 2026 Polls

The Treasurer of the National Unity Platform (NUP), Benjamin Katana, has reiterated the party's commitment to a free and fair electoral process while expressing concern over the Electoral Commission's (EC) alleged failure to formally address complaints submitted by the party regarding "irregularities within the electoral process."

Speaking on NBS Frontline on Thursday, Katana emphasized that NUP's engagements with the EC have focused on ensuring that Ugandans experience elections rooted in transparency, legality, and fairness.

The party has consistently participated in dialogues with the Commission in good faith, guided by the legal framework governing elections.

"Our engagements with the Electoral Commission have largely been about delivering to the people of Uganda a free and fair election, but also sticking to the parameters considered according to the law," Katana said.

He added that when NUP presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, popularly known as Bobi Wine, expresses concerns about the independence or credibility of the EC, it should be taken as a call for civic vigilance, not mere political rhetoric.

"When our candidate raises his strong opinion about his reservations about the EC, it is a call to action to the citizens to be vigilant," Katana noted.

The NUP has also highlighted the lack of formal feedback from the EC regarding several complaints related to pre-election transparency and the conduct of EC officials.

"We have not received any updates regarding the complaints we have raised to the EC," he said.

In recent weeks, NUP has raised concerns over security incidents during campaigns, including the use of tear gas, pepper spray, and dogs against party supporters in regions such as Buganda, Bugisu, Lango, and Ankole.

Eyewitness reports indicate that over 300 supporters have been detained nationwide amid heightened clashes with security forces.

EC Spokesperson Julius Mucunguzi responded on the same program, noting that recent engagements with stakeholders aim to address concerns raised by political parties.

With only weeks remaining until the January 15, 2026 elections, Katana urged Ugandans to remain alert, engaged, and informed, stressing that safeguarding democracy is a collective responsibility.