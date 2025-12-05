Uganda: NRM's Moses Byaruhanga Urges EC to Prioritize Biometric Voting Preparedness Ahead of 2026 Elections

5 December 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Andrew Victor Mawanda Naimanye

Senior Presidential Advisor in Charge of Political Mobilization and Chief Agent for the NRM Presidential Flagbearer (2026-2031), Moses Byaruhanga, has emphasized the importance of preparedness, transparency, and technological efficiency ahead of the 2026 general elections.

Speaking on NBS Frontline on Thursday, Byaruhanga reaffirmed the NRM's confidence in the ongoing electoral roadmap while urging the Electoral Commission (EC) to prioritize operator training on the new biometric voting system.

"We are following a roadmap. The only issue right now is: has the EC trained the people who will operate the biometric machines?" he said.

Byaruhanga highlighted that the core concerns of the public and political stakeholders revolve around the prevention of ballot stuffing and ghost voting, long-standing issues in Uganda's electoral process.

"The whole issue is, how do we avoid ballot stuffing and ghost voting? I think the biometric system is a welcome idea," he noted, adding that the technology could significantly enhance electoral credibility if implemented correctly.

He also expressed optimism that the Electoral Commission will educate the public and demonstrate the system's capabilities ahead of the elections.

"The Electoral Commission will display to the country how the biometric system will work. I will not judge this system based on how the system worked in 2021," Byaruhanga said, signaling openness to the improvements and reforms the EC has pledged to deliver.

