Uganda: Ssemujju Nganda Warns of Electoral 'Stampede' Over EC Readiness for 2026 Elections

Kira Municipality MP and People's Front for Freedom (PFF) Spokesperson, Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, has raised serious concerns over the Electoral Commission's (EC) preparedness ahead of the 2026 general elections, warning that the country risks an "inevitable stampede."

Speaking on NBS Frontline on Thursday, Ssemujju criticized the EC's delayed procurement and deployment processes, noting that with less than 40 days to the polls, crucial election materials and systems remain unprepared.

"It's less than 40 days to an election but the Electoral Commission is still procuring equipment. Even the human beings who will operate the biometric machines haven't been trained yet. The 2026 elections will be a stampede without doubt," he said.

Ssemujju also questioned the rationale behind heavy investments in biometric verification technology when the most vulnerable stage of the electoral process--the transmission of results--remains inadequately secured.

"What is the use of deploying expensive technology at polling stations when the most vulnerable point--moving results between the polling station and tallying centres--remains unchanged?" he asked.

He emphasized that while biometric systems aim to counter past allegations of voter fraud, their effectiveness is undermined if vote manipulation occurs during the transportation and handling of results, highlighting a critical threat to electoral integrity.