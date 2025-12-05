Kenya: U.S. Commits Sh208bn to Upgrade Kenya's Public Health Institutions

Nairobi — Kenya and the United States have signed a historic Health Cooperation Framework making Kenya the first country to enter a government-to-government agreement with the US.

In the agreement, the United States will invest directly in government health institutions and not NGOs.

The US will commit $1.6 billion (KSh208 billion) to Kenya over the next five years under the new framework.

The funds will go directly to government institutions, removing third party involvement to ensure they reach the intended institutions.

President William Ruto witnessed the signing of the Kenya-US Health Cooperation Framework, signed by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington D.C.

President Ruto said the agreement will strengthen Kenya's efforts to realise universal health coverage, modernise hospital equipment, deliver the Social Health Authority's services, and boost disease surveillance and emergency preparedness.

"The framework we sign today adds momentum to my administration's universal health coverage that is focused on supply of modern equipment to our hospitals, efficient and timely delivery of health commodities to our facilities, enhancement of our health workforce, and health insurance for all, and leaving no Kenyan behind," he said.

President Ruto appreciated the US Government for choosing Kenya as the first country to sign the Health Cooperation Framework.

He said this decision reinforces the United States' confidence in Kenya's healthcare systems, which are built to be self-sustaining.

"This gesture of goodwill by President Donald Trump, on behalf of the American taxpayers, reinforces our ongoing mobilisation of domestic resources in the health sector. I assure you that every shilling and dollar will be spent efficiently, effectively and accountably," he said.

He noted that the partnership builds on Kenya's long standing health relationship with the United States, backed by more than $7 billion (KSh910 billion) over 25 years, focused on building resilience, restoring hope, and supporting impactful institutions.

"Together, we have built resilience, restored hope, and supported impactful institutions," he said.

Secretary Rubio said the US chose Kenya because of its stable and strong institutions in both government and the health sector.

He noted that the $1.6 billion will not only support medicine, but also domestic health infrastructure, ensuring a health system that is self-sustaining.

Under the old model, he explained, much of the money went to the operating costs of NGOs, leaving only a small share for the host country, patients, and other intended programmes.

"We are not going to spend millions of dollars funding the NGO industrial complex while close and important partners like Kenya have very little influence on how healthcare money is spent. Bottom line - if you want to help a country, work with that country, not with a third party that imposes things on that country," Mr Rubio pointed out.

Secretary Rubio praised Kenya's leading role in restoring peace and stability in Haiti, noting that without Kenya's participation the transition to a gang suppression force would have been impossible.

He said Kenya cannot do it alone and encouraged other countries to contribute money and personnel to support the peace mission.

The Secretary of State said this is the time to act in Haiti rather than merely observe the worsening situation.

"If we had five or 10 countries willing to step forward to do half of what Kenya has done, it would be an extraordinary achievement," he said.

President Ruto said Kenya will continue to be present in Haiti and support the gang suppression force.

He commended the US for supporting Kenya and encouraging other nations to back the mission with personnel, resources, and equipment.