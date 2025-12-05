Botswana: Democratic Society Thrives Through Workers - Motshegwa

Palapye — Minister of Local Government and Traditional Affairs, Mr Ketlhalefile Motshegwa says a democratic society thrives when its workers thrive.

Speaking at the annual Botswana Public Employees Union Central Executive Committee (BOPEU CEC) conference in Palapye on December 2, Mr Motshegwa noted that government recognised that for institutions to deliver quality public services, the welfare, voice and dignity of workers must be protected.

Mr Motshegwa said as a government, guided by human rights, they reaffirmed that labour rights were human rights and empowerment of workers was central to the development mandate.

He added that rights complemented shared responsibility and both the state and the unions had a moral obligation to rebuild trust where it had eroded, strengthen accountability where it had weakened and drive transformation that placed members, not leaders, not structures, at the centre.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Workers, especially the most vulnerable among them, must always be at the forefront of our policies and advocacy," he said.

He however said trust was the currency of both governance and trade union leadership and it was earned through transparency, consistency and integrity.

"For unions, rebuilding trust means reconnecting with the rank and file, listening actively and ensuring that the union's agenda is genuinely reflective of members' concerns. For government, rebuilding trust means honouring commitments, engaging authentically with labour organisations and protecting the rights of workers against exploitation and unfair labour practices," he said.

Mr Motshegwa said as the minister responsible for local government, he also recognised the need to rebuild trust between councils and their employees, many of whom carried the weight of service delivery under difficult conditions.

He said the ministry would work to restore labour peace, improve working conditions and strengthen participatory decision-making.

He further said accountability was not a slogan but a discipline, hence urged the current and emerging leaders of the labour movement to lead with integrity and have prudent management of union resources.

Mr Motshegwa also implored them to promote unity and not factionalism, defend workers' rights fiercely, but negotiate wisely and remain steadfast to workers' ideology. "A union without ideology becomes vulnerable to manipulation and drift," he said.

He said the government intended to strengthen social dialogue, modernise labour relations and ensure fair treatment of workers across all sectors.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Botswana Governance Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The minister said the conference was an opportunity for BOPEU to reflect deeply on its mission and to emerge with a renewed mandate to lead with purpose and integrity.

BOPEU president, Mr Martin Gabobake urged government to transform the public sector into one that valued and empowered its workforce, if it truly pursued to drive the ambitions of the twelfth National Development Plan (NDP 12).

Mr Gabokake also called upon the Directorate of Public Service Management to urgently conclude and implement the long-overdue salary structure, the Performance Management and Development System, and the Remuneration Policy, arguing that such frameworks must move from paper to practice.

He said public servants were growing increasingly frustrated and they saw government officials preaching productivity and efficiency while ignoring the basic needs of the workers who made government function.

"This contradiction must end. A motivated public service is the foundation of good governance, national productivity and citizen satisfaction," he said.

He said the union would continue to advocate for change through negotiation, through dialogue and where necessary, through firm and principled action saying they were not enemies of development but partners in building a fair and prosperous Botswana and that partnership must be built on respect, trust and fairness. ENDS

The four-day conference was held under the theme: Rebuilding Trust: Strengthening Accountability and Driving Member Centre Transformation.

BOPA