Rwanda: Disability Advocates Demand Retrofitting Old Buildings for Accessibility

The National Council of Persons with Disabilities (NCPD) has called for the urgent upgrading of both private and public buildings to ease accessibility, improved service delivery, and inclusive infrastructure.

This call was issued during the celebration of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, held at the national level in Nyabihu District on Wednesday, December 3, under the theme "Fostering disability-inclusive societies for advancing social progress."

Norbert Ugwaneza, Vice President of the NCPD, noted that many old structures remain inaccessible to persons with disabilities due to their original design as well as construction methods.

"We are demanding the upgrading of the old buildings, transitioning them from standard construction to inclusive infrastructure--roads, buildings, and schools that are accessible to everyone, including people with disabilities," Mugwaneza said.

"We recommend that such buildings be renovated and retrofitted with ramps allowing persons with disabilities to access services in both public and private sectors," he added, pointing out cell-level offices and multi-story buildings without lamp access.

Beth Nasiforo Mukarwego, Chairperson of the National Union of Disability Organizations of Rwanda (NUDOR), acknowledged that the community still faces various challenges, highlighting accessibility issues at hospital receptions.

"Modifying and upgrading these buildings established before the current housing law is vital to help people with disabilities access services easily," said Mukarwego.

"Some of the most critical services are in hospitals, where you find persons with disabilities challenged at receptions because the service windows are too high, requiring support from another person."

The NUDOR Chairperson additionally noted that some hospitals, including Nyagatare, Karongi, and CHUB, have already improved accessibility and established designated public parking for people with disabilities.

"They feel comfortable when such renovations are added. They feel welcome as training was also provided regarding the reception of patients with disabilities."

Gisele Hahirwabizera, 18, recalled struggling to climb the stairs of a building in Kigali, highlighting the lack of ramps or lifts as a major challenge.

"There are places where we are not able to go upstairs, and it makes you feel completely helpless," she narrated. "It is not easy to climb stairs because I have only one leg."

The Governor of Western Province, Jean-Bosco Ntibitura, agreed that certain buildings still pose challenges when it comes to service delivery.

"There are, of course, structures built in the past without accessibility for people with disabilities," Ntibitura stated. "Owners cannot demolish the buildings, but through re-design, through discussions, these structures can be modified to help people with disabilities."