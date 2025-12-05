Congo-Kinshasa: Ituri - Monusco Rehabilitates Bunia's Only Basketball Court, Now Inclusive for People With Disabilities

press release

Jean-Tobie Okala

The city of Bunia, capital of Ituri province, now has a basketball court that has been completely upgraded and made accessible to people living with disabilities. This court, unique in a city of nearly two million inhabitants, was officially handed over to the public on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, by MONUSCO, on the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

"This is a great satisfaction for us, people with reduced mobility, because the court has been rehabilitated taking into account our difficulties. This infrastructure means a lot: it will help us integrate into society by practicing sports, which is essential for health," said the vice-president of the Ituri Paralympic League, Roger Muhindo Kavyavu.

At a cost of $47,550 USD, this Quick Impact Project (QIP) was executed by the military engineering unit of MONUSCO's Nepalese contingent. The work modernized the Kabengele court, with completely redone paving, an improved drainage system, refurbished stands, and the installation of new equipment. A toilet adapted for people with disabilities was also constructed.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

A step toward greater social inclusion

For Roger Muhindo Kavyavu, this achievement represents an important advance, particularly because it will help strengthen awareness in favor of people living with disabilities.

"This stadium will help us a great deal, especially to organize awareness activities about the rights and talents of people with disabilities, in collaboration with educational institutions and specialized centers. The goal is to promote the inclusion of young people with disabilities in adapted physical activities," he emphasized.

He also notes that this infrastructure will offer better training conditions for disabled athletes engaged in national and international competitions, which until now have been difficult to access due to the lack of adapted facilities.

A project against stigmatization

Beyond sports practice, this upgrade aims to combat the discrimination that people with reduced mobility often face and to encourage coexistence between able-bodied and disabled athletes.

"Thanks to sports, people living with disabilities will now be perceived differently, which will promote their acceptance by the community," explains Roger Muhindo.

A commitment to dignity and equality

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines International Organisations Congo-Kinshasa Peacekeeping By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This project is part of MONUSCO's strategy to promote dignity, accessibility, and equal rights. It was carried out in collaboration with the Provincial Division of Youth and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), as part of the support program for people with disabilities.

With this rehabilitation, Bunia takes an important step toward more inclusive sports and a society that is more respectful of differences. The ceremony concluded with an inaugural match between two teams of disabled basketball players, marked by the pleasure of finally being able to practice this sport in an adapted setting and without discrimination.