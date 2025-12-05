Congo-Kinshasa: Ituri - Monusco Rehabilitates Bunia's Only Basketball Court, Now Inclusive for People With Disabilities

4 December 2025
United Nations Stabilization Mission in the DR Congo (Kinshasa)
press release

Jean-Tobie Okala

The city of Bunia, capital of Ituri province, now has a basketball court that has been completely upgraded and made accessible to people living with disabilities. This court, unique in a city of nearly two million inhabitants, was officially handed over to the public on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, by MONUSCO, on the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

"This is a great satisfaction for us, people with reduced mobility, because the court has been rehabilitated taking into account our difficulties. This infrastructure means a lot: it will help us integrate into society by practicing sports, which is essential for health," said the vice-president of the Ituri Paralympic League, Roger Muhindo Kavyavu.

At a cost of $47,550 USD, this Quick Impact Project (QIP) was executed by the military engineering unit of MONUSCO's Nepalese contingent. The work modernized the Kabengele court, with completely redone paving, an improved drainage system, refurbished stands, and the installation of new equipment. A toilet adapted for people with disabilities was also constructed.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

A step toward greater social inclusion

For Roger Muhindo Kavyavu, this achievement represents an important advance, particularly because it will help strengthen awareness in favor of people living with disabilities.

"This stadium will help us a great deal, especially to organize awareness activities about the rights and talents of people with disabilities, in collaboration with educational institutions and specialized centers. The goal is to promote the inclusion of young people with disabilities in adapted physical activities," he emphasized.

He also notes that this infrastructure will offer better training conditions for disabled athletes engaged in national and international competitions, which until now have been difficult to access due to the lack of adapted facilities.

A project against stigmatization

Beyond sports practice, this upgrade aims to combat the discrimination that people with reduced mobility often face and to encourage coexistence between able-bodied and disabled athletes.

"Thanks to sports, people living with disabilities will now be perceived differently, which will promote their acceptance by the community," explains Roger Muhindo.

A commitment to dignity and equality

This project is part of MONUSCO's strategy to promote dignity, accessibility, and equal rights. It was carried out in collaboration with the Provincial Division of Youth and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), as part of the support program for people with disabilities.

With this rehabilitation, Bunia takes an important step toward more inclusive sports and a society that is more respectful of differences. The ceremony concluded with an inaugural match between two teams of disabled basketball players, marked by the pleasure of finally being able to practice this sport in an adapted setting and without discrimination.

Read the original article on Monusco.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 United Nations Stabilization Mission in the DR Congo. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.