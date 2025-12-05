Rwanda: Senate Approves New Court of Appeal Judges

The Senate has approved Didace Nshimiyimana and Jules Marius Ntete to serve as judges at the Court of Appeal.

Nshimiyimana and Ntete were appointed by the Cabinet meeting of November 28.

Their confirmation on December 4, followed a detailed review by the Senate Committee on Political Affairs and Governance, which examined their professional records, academic credentials, and suitability for the appellate bench.

The confirmation brings together two distinct but complementary careers shaped by long service in justice sector.

Didace Nshimiyimana

Born in 1977, Didace Nshimiyimana is recognized for his expertise in criminal justice, human rights law, and judicial practice.

He holds a PhD in Law from the Open University of Tanzania. He also holds Master's Degree in International Human Rights Law from Université Catholique de Bukavu, a Postgraduate Diploma in Legal Practice from ILPD, and a Bachelor of Laws from Independent University of Kigali (ULK).

Beyond his academic journey, Nshimiyimana has built an extensive judicial experience.

He currently serves as a judge in the High Court's Specialized Chamber for International and Transnational Crimes.

He previously presided over Primary Courts of Ruhango, Rutsiro, Gihango. His early career included leadership roles at the district level before transitioning fully into the judiciary.

He also contributes to legal education as a part-time lecturer at ULK and INES Ruhengeri and serves as an expert for the Higher Education Council.

Jules Marius Ntete

Ntete has more than 25 years of experience in prosecution and legal oversight.

A long-serving figure at the National Public Prosecution Authority (NPPA), where he served as the Inspector General of NPPA.

He has a Master's degree in International Law from Louvain-la-Neuve University in Belgium, a Master's in Criminal Justice from the University of Cape Town, a Postgraduate Diploma in Legal Practice from ILPD.

Over the years, Ntete has held several strategic positions within NPPA.

He served for a decade as an Inspector, spent nine years as a National Prosecutor, and previously worked as Chief Prosecutor of the former Butare Prefecture.

He has led critical departments including Criminality Analysis, Victims and Witness Protection, and Criminal Records.

Notably, he played a key role in establishing specialized units to tackle gender-based violence and domestic violence, areas where Rwanda has built strong prosecutorial capacity.

He also teaches law part-time, contributing to the development of future legal professionals.

The Senate confirmed Nshimiyimana and Ntete's appointment, noting that their scholarship, legal experience, and leadership would contribute to judicial professionalism.

Established in 2018, the Court of Appeal reviews decisions from the High Court, the Commercial High Court, and the Military High Court.

Its role is central to ensuring legal certainty and upholding the principles of justice, particularly as caseloads diversify across commercial disputes, international crimes, and appeals emerging from lower courts.