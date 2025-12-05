Africa: President Nandi-Ndaitwah Named Africa's Political Leader of the Year

4 December 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has been named Africa's political leader of the year by the African Leadership Magazine (ALM) Persons of the Year 2025 Awards, while minister of health and social services Esperance Luvindao has been recognised as Africa's public health champion of the year.

The awards, regarded as Africa's premier public-choice recognition programme, follow a process that included continent-wide nominations, editorial vetting and a global online poll that closed on 30 November.

"As Africans, we must champion our own stories and recognise those shaping the continent's future. This year's awardees exemplify leadership that strengthens institutions, drives innovation, safeguards peace and unlocks opportunity, showing what is possible when Africans lead with vision, courage and purpose," says ALM publisher Ken Giami.

The Presidency has thanked ALM for the honour, noting that the recognition reflects broad respect for Nandi-Ndaitwah's decades of public service, good governance, peacebuilding efforts and commitment to inclusive development in Namibia and beyond.

The Presidency has further commended the African Leadership Organisation for acknowledging the president's contribution to strengthening democratic values, improving institutional performance, advancing regional cooperation and championing the continent's shared development goals.

"Congratulations are also extended to all distinguished African leaders recognised by ALM this year. Their achievements reflect the strength, dynamism and promise of the continent.

"Special congratulations go to honourable Dr Esperance Luvindao, minister of health and social services, on being named African public health champion of the year, an accolade that highlights Namibia's growing leadership in public health and the calibre of excellence within the Cabinet."

