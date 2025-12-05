Tanzania: Ministry Hands Over 300 Motorcycles to Extension Officers

Dar es Salaam — THE Minister for Livestock and Fisheries, Dr Bashiru Ally, has handed over 300 motorcycles to all extension officers under the Local Government Authorities.

Speaking during the handing-over ceremony held in Dar es Salaam on Thursday, the minister urged extension officers in the country to build strong cooperation with livestock keepers, focusing on providing accurate information, educating them, offering professional advice, disseminating technology, and obtaining feedback on the use of those technologies.

Additionally, he asked the extension officers to ensure they address all challenges faced by livestock keepers.

Moreover, he told them to report any issues that require intervention at the Ministry level.

Speaking after receiving the motorcycles on behalf of extension officers nationwide, the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office for Regional Administration and Local Government (PO-RALG), Professor Riziki Shemdoe, assured Dr Bashiru that the motorcycles will be well-maintained and used for their intended purpose.