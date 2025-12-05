Ethiopia: Amhara Regional Government and Amhara Fano Popular Organization Sign Permanent Peace Agreement

Addis Ababa — A permanent peace agreement has been signed between the Amhara National Regional State and Amhara Fano Popular Organization (AFPO).

The agreement was signed by Arega Kebede, Chief Administrator of the Amhara Regional State, and Captain Masresha Sete, representative of the Amhara Fano Popular Organization.

Present at the signing ceremony were the officials from the African Union (AU) and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), who had been mediating toward the resolution of the differences between the two parties.

Speaking at the event, Amhara Regional State Chief Administrator Arega Kebede said there are no winners or losers in conflict; but with peace, everyone emerges victorious.

He noted that it is never too late to resolve differences through peaceful and democratic means, adding that the signing of this agreement after a long time brings great relief to the people.

The Chief Administrator underscored the importance of implementing the agreement to contribute to building lasting peace.

He also pointed out that this agreement serves as a major lesson for those who still believe differences can be solved by force.

Arega extended an invitation to all groups willing to come to the peace option.

"The door of the regional government is open for those who want to resolve differences peacefully," he said." Come and let us discuss and work together to bring lasting peace."

Representing the Amhara Fano Popular Organization (AFPO), Captain Masresha Sete said no one profits from conflict, but coming to the peace table is the alternative that should be given priority.

Captain Masresha, who stated that the people can no longer bear the burden of the conflict, underscored that settling differences through agreement is being victor.

He further emphasized that engaging in activities that compromise Ethiopia's interests by siding with historical adversaries is unacceptable.

Resolving problems and differences of opinion through dialogue is not a political defeat but a sign of wisdom and astuteness, he added.

Captain Masresha also confirmed that a common understanding has been reached on both short-term and long-term issues to be addressed under the agreement.

Noting that the conflict has incurred damage on citizens, he expressed confidence that the agreement will yield significant positive results.

African Union Commission Deputy Chairperson, Selma Malika Haddadi remarked that the agreement reached between the Amhara National Regional State and the Amhara Fano Popular Organization is a practical affirmation of the principle of African Solutions to African Problems.

She explained that such agreements are of great significance in achieving the continental goals set to realize Africa where the guns are silenced.

IGAD Deputy Executive Secretary, Mohamed Abdi Ware, noted that the agreement has a positive role to play not only for Ethiopia but also for the peace and stability of the region and Africa at large.

The Deputy Executive Secretary praised both parties for their commitment to the agreement, stating that resolving differences through dialogue requires great determination.