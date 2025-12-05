Ethiopia: House Ratifies Revised Election Law, Approves Loan Agreements

Addis Ababa — The House of People's Representatives (HPR) has ratified the revised Proclamation on Elections, Political Parties Registration, and Election Ethics.

The House also approved various draft bills and financing agreements today.

Most notably, the HPR voted unanimously on the amended Electoral, Political Parties Registration, and Election Ethics Proclamation.

This amendment is expected to pave the way for the success of the upcoming 7th General Election.

By addressing specific grievances raised by political parties regarding the candidature registration process, the revised law aims to create a more enabling and inclusive political environment.

Beyond political reforms, the House moved to endorsing funding for critical development infrastructure.

The lawmakers approved the credit agreement signed with the International Development Association (IDA) to accelerate the nation's transition to sustainable, clean energy access.

Additionally, the House ratified a supplementary financing agreement with IDA to support the East Africa Skills Transformation and Regional Integration Project, underscoring a commitment to regional capacity building.

Furthermore, it reviewed draft proclamations regarding mutual legal assistance in criminal matters and extradition between Ethiopia and the Government of China. The draft was referred to the Legal and Justice Affairs Standing Committee for detailed scrutiny.

Similarly, agreements concerning extradition with Brazil and South Africa were forwarded to the same standing committee for further review and examination.