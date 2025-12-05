Tanzania: PM Closes a Directive Seminar for Ministers, Deputy Ministers

Dar es Salaam — PRIME Minister Mwigulu Nchemba has today, December 4, 2025, officially closed a directive seminar for Ministers and Deputy Ministers, held at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre (JNICC) in Dar es Salaam.

The seminar, which was opened by the Vice President, Ambassador Dr. Emmanuel Nchimbi, aimed to build a common understanding among participants regarding their duties, procedures, ethics, and the government's expectations toward citizens and the nation at large.

Speaking at the seminar organized for the Cabinet, Dr. Mwigulu said that the knowledge gained would help guide them in overseeing the implementation of the election manifesto, public resources, the 2050 Vision, development plans, and in strengthening service delivery to citizens.